Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals
Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
Amazon's Outlet Store released new under-$10 deals, also known as "Super Discounts," for the weekend. Shoppers can get popular products from brands like KitchenAid, Conair, Revlon, Saucony, and Cuisinart on sale while these offers last. Plus, you don't have to be a Prime member to shop these outlet deals.
Amazon Outlet Super Discounts
- Nanateer Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Magnet, $4.99 with coupon (orig. $6.99)
- Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $8.99 (orig. $12.95)
- K Knodel Mouse Pad Desk Mat, $9.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Duludulu Easter Basket Set, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Medoore Easter Egg Silicone Molds, $5.99 (orig. $6.99)
- MustQ Hanging Closet Organizer, $8.39 (orig. $11.99)
- Revlon Colorstay Insider Eyeshadow Palette, $8.49 (orig. $10.99)
- KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Conair 1875 Hair Dryer, $9.92 (orig. $14.99)
- Travelambo Slim Card Holder Wallet, $9.34 (orig. $10.99)
The Super Discounts section of the outlet store features every category, like clothing, pets, beauty, and electronics. And right now, there are kitchen deals galore. KitchenAid fans can get sets of measuring cups, ice cream scoopers, stainless steel mashers, and bowl scrapers for less than $10. KitchenAid's classic pizza wheel with 12,000 five-star ratings is another steal — it's a "must-have in every kitchen," according to reviewers.
K Knodel's desk mat is another $10 markdown that's earned an impressive number of perfect ratings. The reversible waterproof desk and mouse pad has 26,000 five-star ratings, and shoppers say it's incredibly useful, easy to clean, and attractive-looking, too. It comes in eight colors, and it's a fun and functional way to liven up your workspace both at the office and at home.
And for those who want to get their Easter shopping done early, there are all kinds of treats in the outlet store. Adorable baskets and small gifts for kids and grownups are featured throughout. And if you're in the mood to make something sweet leading up to the holiday, there are Easter egg silicone molds on sale. The now-$6 set is perfect for making chocolate eggs from scratch.
Shoppers can head to Amazon's Outlet Store to browse the complete assortment of Super Discounts — the curated list of $10 deals below is just the beginning!
