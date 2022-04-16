Amazon's Super Discount Outlet Store Just Dropped New Deals — All Under $10
Shopping for budget-friendly home goods, kitchen tools, and fashion finds can be easy if you know where to look.
Amazon's Outlet Store is packed with thousands of sales, but some of the best and most affordable markdowns are featured in its Super Discount section. The hidden hub features nothing but under-$10 deals, and right now, shoppers can save on all kinds of great finds, like Hanes t-shirts, Dash mini waffle makers, and comfy Amazon Essentials sweatpants.
Amazon Outlet Super Discounts
- Hanes Women's Perfect-T T-Shirt, $8 (orig. $16)
- Poprun Cleaner and Tool Holder, $9.79 (orig. $16.99)
- Amazon Essentials Men's Sweatpants, $8.92 (orig. $19.90)
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Hanes Women's Oh So Light ComfortFlex Wire-Free Bra, $7.98 (orig. $15.49)
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set, $8.09 with coupon (orig. $8.99)
- Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Stick Set, $8.48 (orig. $18.99)
- Yeelen Big Claw Hair Clip Set, $9.99 (orig. $13.99)
- Ozera Popsicle Mold Set, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Afritee Reversible Desk Mat, $9.76 (orig. $11.99)
Unlike some other Amazon shopping sections, the Outlet Store and Super Discount section is open to all, so you don't have to be a Prime member to score these savings. But if you're interested in scoring the perks offered to members, like complimentary shipping and Just for Prime deals, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
There are all kinds of clothing staples from Hanes, like socks, t-shirts, and bras, that are going for under $10 right now. Even some of the brand's most popular pieces, which are best-sellers with thousands of five-star ratings, are on sale.
While these deals last, packs of men's crew socks, sets of women's ankle socks, men's tagless undershirts, men's beefy heavyweight shirts, and women's wire-free bras are up to 46 percent off. And perhaps the most popular of the bunch, the Hanes Perfect-T with 24,000 five-star ratings, is going for as little as $6.
The Dash mini waffle maker is another shopper favorite that's just $10 this weekend. The compact cooking gadget is Amazon's best-selling waffle iron overall, and it's received over 162,000 five-star ratings.
Owners love it for the obvious: making waffles. But the nifty piece can also be used to whip up french toast, eggs, hash browns, omelets, panini sandwiches, and more. Reviewers say you "can cook almost anything on it," so it's sure to become a go-to in your kitchen.
There are thousands of other sales, including more under-$10 deals, happening at the Outlet Store this weekend. Head there to browse them all, or start saving with these markdowns below.
