Shop

Amazon's Super Discount Outlet Store Just Dropped New Deals — All Under $10

Includes best-selling Hanes t-shirts, bras, sock sets, and more
By Jessica Leigh Mattern April 16, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shopping for budget-friendly home goods, kitchen tools, and fashion finds can be easy if you know where to look.  

Amazon's Outlet Store is packed with thousands of sales, but some of the best and most affordable markdowns are featured in its Super Discount section. The hidden hub features nothing but under-$10 deals, and right now, shoppers can save on all kinds of great finds, like Hanes t-shirts, Dash mini waffle makers, and comfy Amazon Essentials sweatpants.  

Amazon Outlet Super Discounts

Unlike some other Amazon shopping sections, the Outlet Store and Super Discount section is open to all, so you don't have to be a Prime member to score these savings. But if you're interested in scoring the perks offered to members, like complimentary shipping and Just for Prime deals, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

There are all kinds of clothing staples from Hanes, like socks, t-shirts, and bras, that are going for under $10 right now. Even some of the brand's most popular pieces, which are best-sellers with thousands of five-star ratings, are on sale. 

While these deals last, packs of men's crew socks, sets of women's ankle socks, men's tagless undershirts, men's beefy heavyweight shirts, and women's wire-free bras are up to 46 percent off. And perhaps the most popular of the bunch, the Hanes Perfect-T with 24,000 five-star ratings, is going for as little as $6.  

The Dash mini waffle maker is another shopper favorite that's just $10 this weekend. The compact cooking gadget is Amazon's best-selling waffle iron overall, and it's received over 162,000 five-star ratings. 

Owners love it for the obvious: making waffles. But the nifty piece can also be used to whip up french toast, eggs, hash browns, omelets, panini sandwiches, and more. Reviewers say you "can cook almost anything on it," so it's sure to become a go-to in your kitchen. 

There are thousands of other sales, including more under-$10 deals, happening at the Outlet Store this weekend. Head there to browse them all, or start saving with these markdowns below.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's Perfect-T T-Shirt, $8 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Poprun Cleaner and Tool Holder, $9.79 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Men's Sweatpants, $8.92 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's Oh So Light ComfortFlex Wire-Free Bra, $7.98 (orig. $15.49); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set, $8.09 with coupon (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Stick Set, $8.48 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yeelen Big Claw Hair Clip Set, $9.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ozera Popsicle Mold Set, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Afritee Reversible Desk Mat, $9.76 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com