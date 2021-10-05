Surprise! Amazon Just Launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday Price Tags — but These Are the 20 Best
It may be early October, but it's feeling like mid-November on Amazon. The retailer's holiday spirit has arrived earlier than ever this year with the launch of its surprise Epic Deals sale, which features over 10,000 markdowns to get customers ready for holiday shopping. You can expect to find Black Friday-worthy price tags on popular products from Apple, Le Creuset, Levi's, Oral-B, Sony, and so many more, as well as price reductions on everyday essentials like face masks, smart home accessories, and beauty products.
While it may seem early, it's actually not a bad idea to start ticking family and friends off your holiday shopping list due to ongoing supply chain challenges that will be affecting shipping and delivery dates in November and December.
Here are the 20 best deals to shop from Amazon's Epic Deals sale before they disappear:
- Kasa WiFi Lite Smart Plug, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
- IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes 5-in-1 Mascara, $12.50 (orig. $24)
- L'Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $18.97 (orig. $23.99)
- Yotu KN95 Face Masks, 60 Pack, $19.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen, $25.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $29.68 (orig. $69.50)
- Merokeety Short Sleeve Waffle Pajama Set, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette + Eyeshadow Primer Potion Set, $33 (orig. $55)
- Light n' Easy Steam Mop, $59.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $93.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush, $99.99 (orig. $134.94)
- Apple Airpods with Charging Case, $109 (orig. $159)
- Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case, $129 (orig. $199)
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $135.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $148.99 (orig. $179)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $169.95 (orig. $349.95)
- Apple Airpods Pro, $179 (orig. $249)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300)
- Apple Airpods Max, $489.99 (orig. $549)
Many of the standout deals are on home essentials like robot vacuums, steam mops, coffee makers, and dutch ovens. You can snag the site's best-selling robot vacuum from Eufy, which has 35,000 five-star ratings, for just $150 thanks to Amazon's deal plus an on-site coupon for an extra $50 off. If you're looking for an even more affordable vacuum that's "easily the same as buying a Dyson," the Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is slashed down to $94, but we have a feeling it won't be in stock for long.
And what better way to officially ring in soup and stew season than with a discounted Le Creuset dutch oven? The customer-favorite kitchen tool is 40 percent off (in all colors!) for a limited time.
All four generations of Airpods are marked down during Amazon's Epic Deals (starting at just $109), including the Airpods Pro and the AirPods Max, which we really only see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We'd take advantage of these markdowns while you can — Airpods are prone to selling out when prices are this low.
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention all the goodies you can grab for under $40 too, like these Levi's skinny jeans that are 57 percent off, a 60-pack of KN95 face masks for just $20, and a super nourishing and volumizing IT Cosmetics mascara that's a total steal at $12.50. Even the outstanding Kasa smart plug, which over 54,600 shoppers think is a must-have, is going for as little as $8.
Whew — we know we're ready to get a head start on our holiday shopping with these deals. After you check out the rest of Amazon's Epic Deals sale, don't forget to bookmark this page; we'll be updating it with all the best discounts as they come in. Happy saving!
