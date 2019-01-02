These Incredible Fitness and Home Deals Will Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet

You spent all of December hunting down the best items for your friends and family, and now it’s time to do a little shopping just for you.
To celebrate the arrival of 2019, Amazon just launched its “New Year, New You” event featuring deals on everything you need to make your resolutions easy and achievable. With thousands of items on sale including workout gear, fitness apparel and athletic shoes, beauty products, smart home and tech items, books, and more, you’ll find everything you need to accomplish your 2019 goals.
January is the perfect time to restock your medicine cabinet with new vitamins and supplements, which are up to 30 percent off. Make working out simple by designing your very own home gym with fitness gear from AmazonBasics. Or cut back on spending by making your coffee at home with impressive deals on pour-over coffee makers and Nespresso coffee and espresso gadgets.
Plus, you can shop Amazon’s new fitness sections curated by Zac Efron and Adriana Lima. The new shops are just two of the 27 celebrity stores featured on the retailer’s website.
Once you’ve decided on your resolutions, be sure to check out these limited-time deals and sales:
Best Smart Home, Device, and Tech Deals
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Echo Smart Speaker with Alexa, $99.99 (buy two, save $30); amazon.com
- Echo Show HD Screen, $299.99 (buy two, save $100); amazon.com
- Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) – Gold, $799 (orig. $999); amazon.com
Best Beauty Deals
- Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray 3.3 oz., $109.32 (orig. $124); amazon.com
- Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $99.94 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
- Babe Lash Eyelash Serum 4mL, $82.62 (orig. $120); amazon.com
- Prada Prada Candy Eau De Parfum Spray 2.7 oz., $71.80 (orig. $114); amazon.com
Best Book Deals
- Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, $23.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, $9.69 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
- Styled: Secrets for Arranging Rooms, from Tabletops to Bookshelves, $13.75 (orig. $32.50); amazon.com
- The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work, and Team with Positive Energy, $14.56 (orig. $23); amazon.com
- The Five Dysfunctions of a Team: A Leadership Fable, $13.26 (orig. $24.95); amazon.com
Best Athletic Gear Deals
- Schwinn 130 Upright Bike, $249 (orig. $499); amazon.com
- Fitbit Alta HR, $126.60 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com
- Fitbit Flex 2, $58.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate Wristband, $123.99 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com
- Fitbit Ionic GPS Smart Watch, $234.95 (orig. $269.95); amazon.com
Best Home, Kitchen, and Cleaning Deals
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $240.44 (orig. $399); amazon.com
- KitchenAid KSM150PSER Artisan Stand Mixer, $279.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com
- Honey-Can-Do Chrome Rolling Laundry Station, $88.39 (orig. 165.99); amazon.com
- Bissell 1974 SmartClean Robot Vacuum, $225.67 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
- NutriBullet NBR-1201 12-Piece High-Speed Blender, $49.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $99.50 (orig. $199); amazon.com