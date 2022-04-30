Amazon Dropped a Mother's Day Gift Guide with Ideas Under $25 — Here's What to Shop
April is just about nearly over, which means Mother's Day is right around the corner. If you're looking for affordable gift ideas for Mom, Grandma, or any mother figure in your life, then head on over to Amazon.
The site dropped a Mother's Day gift guide that's packed with finds under $25. From handy devices and cute accessories to beauty must-haves and kitchen favorites, there's a budget-friendly idea for every type of mom.
15 Mother's Day Gifts Under $25 at Amazon:
- Parlovbale Women's Crossband Slippers, $15.83–$19.54 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Amazon Basics Standard Satin Sleep Set with 2 Pillowcases and 1 Eye Mask, $10.96–$11.83
- Simple Modern 24-Ounce Insulated Tumbler Cup with Flip Lid and Straw, $23.99
- Anker Portable Charger, $21.99
- Mevecco 18-Karat Engraved Birth Flower Necklace, $13.59–$15.95 (orig. $18.95)
- Feisedy Retro Oversized Sunglasses, $15.98–16.98 (orig. $19.99)
- Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Glass Filter, $19.84 (orig. $27.50)
- Nordic Ware Pizza Stone Set, $11.39 (orig. $17.95)
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $22–$24
- HbServices 8-Inch Self Watering Round Plant Pot, $13.97 (orig. $17.99)
- Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother, $15.99
- Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set, $11.90–$18.99 (orig. $24.95–$26.95)
- Plant Theatre Seed Starter Garden Kit, $16.09–$24.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99–$26.99)
- Twist Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $24.99
- FilmHoo Engraved Cutting Board, $18.99
To help your mama unwind and relax right at home, opt for a pampering gift. Featuring soft faux fur and a cushy sole, the top-rated Parlovbale Women's Crossband Slippers will keep her comfortable as she walks around the house. And when it's time to snooze, this set of satin pillowcases and an eye mask will instantly upgrade her bed. Shoppers say the "silky smooth" pillowcases are "pure heaven to sleep on."
If she's always on the go, check out this customer-favorite travel tumbler that has a whopping 47,500 five-star ratings. The stainless steel cup is insulated, meaning it keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. It also comes with two different leak-proof lids that help prevent spills. Another must-have that any busy mom can appreciate is this portable phone charger that, according to shoppers, charges phones "quickly."
In the accessories category, look no further than this engraved 18-karat gold necklace for a thoughtful gift. The personalized necklace features a pendant with birth month flower engravings. Shoppers say the "beautiful" necklace, which "looks expensive," makes "a great gift." Whether you opt for your mother's birth month or her favorite flowerful, you can't go wrong with the meaningful necklace.
And for the sunny days ahead, wrap up the Feisedy Retro Oversized Sunglasses. Reviewers rave that they're "sturdy and beautiful," not to mention "well-crafted.
Need more ideas? Snap up the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker that's currently on sale for $20. The sleek manual pour over coffee maker lets you make the "perfect coffee every time," per reviewers. As for bakeware designed for pizza lovers, the now-$12 Nordic Ware Pizza Stone Set is a great pick. By absorbing and retaining high heat, the pizza stone essentially turns your oven into a brick oven — meaning you'll get that perfect crispy crust in a short amount of time.
Keep scrolling for more under-$25 Mother's Day gift ideas, then head to Amazon to browse the full gift guide.
