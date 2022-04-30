Credit: Amazon
Shop

Amazon Dropped a Mother's Day Gift Guide with Ideas Under $25 — Here's What to Shop

Including thoughtful accessories, comfy footwear, handy gadgets, and more
By Isabel Garcia April 30, 2022 06:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

April is just about nearly over, which means Mother's Day is right around the corner. If you're looking for affordable gift ideas for Mom, Grandma, or any mother figure in your life, then head on over to Amazon.

The site dropped a Mother's Day gift guide that's packed with finds under $25. From handy devices and cute accessories to beauty must-haves and kitchen favorites, there's a budget-friendly idea for every type of mom. 

15 Mother's Day Gifts Under $25 at Amazon:

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Says 'Becoming a Mother Completely Changed My Life' in Coach's Mother's Day Campaign

To help your mama unwind and relax right at home, opt for a pampering gift. Featuring soft faux fur and a cushy sole, the top-rated Parlovbale Women's Crossband Slippers will keep her comfortable as she walks around the house. And when it's time to snooze, this set of satin pillowcases and an eye mask will instantly upgrade her bed. Shoppers say the "silky smooth" pillowcases are "pure heaven to sleep on." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Parlovbale Women's Crossband Slippers, $15.83–$19.54 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Standard Satin Sleep Set with 2 Pillowcases and 1 Eye Mask,  $10.96–$11.83; amazon.com

If she's always on the go, check out this customer-favorite travel tumbler that has a whopping 47,500 five-star ratings. The stainless steel cup is insulated, meaning it keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. It also comes with two different leak-proof lids that help prevent spills. Another must-have that any busy mom can appreciate is this portable phone charger that, according to shoppers, charges phones "quickly."

Buy It! Simple Modern 24-Ounce Insulated Tumbler Cup with Flip Lid and Straw, $23.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Anker Portable Charger, $21.99; amazon.com

In the accessories category, look no further than this engraved 18-karat gold necklace for a thoughtful gift. The personalized necklace features a pendant with birth month flower engravings. Shoppers say the "beautiful" necklace, which "looks expensive," makes "a great gift."  Whether you opt for your mother's birth month or her favorite flowerful, you can't go wrong with the meaningful necklace. 

And for the sunny days ahead, wrap up the Feisedy Retro Oversized Sunglasses. Reviewers rave that they're "sturdy and beautiful," not to mention "well-crafted.

Buy It! Mevecco 18-Karat Engraved Birth Flower Necklace, $13.59–$15.95 (orig. $18.95); amazon.com 

Buy It! Feisedy Retro Oversized Sunglasses, $15.98–$16.98 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Need more ideas? Snap up the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker that's currently on sale for $20. The sleek manual pour over coffee maker lets you make the "perfect coffee every time," per reviewers. As for bakeware designed for pizza lovers, the now-$12 Nordic Ware Pizza Stone Set is a great pick. By absorbing and retaining high heat, the pizza stone essentially turns your oven into a brick oven — meaning you'll get that perfect crispy crust in a short amount of time. 

Keep scrolling for more under-$25 Mother's Day gift ideas, then head to Amazon to browse the full gift guide

Buy It! Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Glass Filter, $19.84 (orig. $27.50); amazon.com 

Buy It! Nordic Ware Pizza Stone Set, $11.39 (orig. $17.95); amazon.com 

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $22–$24; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! HbServices 8-Inch Self Watering Round Plant Pot, $13.97 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother, $15.99; amazon.com 

Buy It! Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set, $11.90–$18.99 (orig. $24.95–$26.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Plant Theatre Seed Starter Garden Kit, $16.09–$24.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99–$26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Twist Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $24.99; amazon.com 

Buy It! FilmHoo Engraved Cutting Board, $18.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com