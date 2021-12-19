21 Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Hoping to Get Under the Tree
Christmas is less than a week away, but Amazon still has last-minute shoppers covered with plenty of items ready to ship and be delivered before December 25. Instead of getting a gift card or a generic stocking stuffer, you can still shop thoughtful holiday gifts just about anyone will love. If you're still out of gift ideas, head to Amazon's hidden most wished for section that's filled with popular items that customers constantly add to their wish lists and registries. It's pretty much guaranteed your loved-ones will enjoy these items, too.
Below, we've rounded up the 21 most popular items from Amazon's customer most wished-for gift list to help you narrow down your search and get that present before Santa comes.
21 Best Amazon's Most Wanted Holiday Gifts:
- Anrabess Women's Turtleneck Asymmetric Pullover Sweater, $41.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Parlovable Cross Band Slipper, $29.99
- Instant Pot Duo Seven-in-One Electric Pressure Cooker, $89
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $28
- PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket, $41.99
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Miholl Long Sleeve Lace Blouse, $22.99 (orig. $37.99)
- Baimei Jade Roller and Gau Sha Set, $23.95
- Blink Home Video Doorbell, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, $13.49
- BS-Mall Makeup Brushes Premium 14-Piece Set, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $115)
- Mellani Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $35.97–$49.97
- Frida Baby Three-in-One Humidifier with Diffuser and Nightlight, $40.90 (orig. $49.99)
- Anrabees Long Sleeve Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress, $40.99 (orig. $56.99)
- Heritage Nonstick Ceramic Pizza Stone, $49.99
- Amazon Fire Stick Remote with Alexa, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Blink Home Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera, $19.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Amazon All-New Paper-White Kindle, $139.99
Whether you're shopping for the friend that has everything or you just want to fill their stockings with cozy sweaters and fuzzy slippers, you can't go wrong with these winter basics. The number-one item fashion lovers are hoping for this year from Amazon is this blouse with detailed lace sleeves that can easily be dressed up or down with straight jeans or your favorite skirt. Other winter wardrobe must-haves like this pair of fuzzy slippers, an asymmetric sweater, and a warm teddy jacket are essential to carry your loved-ones through cold weather.
And if you're only grabbing one gift right now, let it be this popular oversized sweater dress shoppers can't stop wearing because it's light, cozy, and can be worn with almost any boot combo. One reviewer described it as "indescribably soft" and another called the top the "loosely fitting turtleneck sweater for ages."
Buy It! Anrabees Long Sleeve Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress, $40.99 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com
The beauty-lover in your life will appreciate these customer most-wanted gifts like the viral Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush that delivers salon-worthy locks in minutes or the facial roller set that mixes beauty and self-care in one. If your friend has been complaining about their worn out makeup brushes, grab this 14-piece set that's just a $1 apiece. Last but not least, everyone can benefit from the Olaplex Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment that repairs damaged strands for all hair types. It's a favorite of over 66,000 Amazon shoppers, so chances are your friend or family member will be a fan of the product, too.
Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $28; amazon.com
And if you're shopping for a few home and tech items, Amazon has your back with these best-selling pillows, bed sheets, kitchen tools, and smart cameras to choose from. Items like Instant Pot pressure cookers, Lodge cast iron dutch ovens, and Echo Dot smart speakers are basically full-proof last-minute gifts.
No matter who you're shopping for, Amazon has the perfect gifts for everyone on your shopping list. But be warned that the longer you wait to order, the harder it is for packages to arrive before Christmas, so be sure to shop this list while you still can.
Buy It! Heritage Nonstick Ceramic Pizza Stone, $49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Blink Home Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera, $19.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
