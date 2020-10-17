Shop
View All

It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most-Loved Items for Winter, from Teddy Coats to Dutch Ovens

They’ll keep you super warm and cozy
By Christina Butan
October 17, 2020 06:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
  • PrettyGarden Faux Fur Teddy Coat
    $31.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Home Soft Things Knitted Tweed Throw
    $31.28
    ( $43.82 save 29%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • GRECERELLE Turtle Cowl Neck Sweater
    $31.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea
    $14
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
    $99.95 - $169.95
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
    $41.49
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
    $125.99
    ( $139.99 )
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Eparé Coffee Mugs, Set of 2
    $24.95
    ( $$34.95 )
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • GRECERELLE Long Sleeve Cardigan with Pockets
    $24.99 - $36.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Snail Repair Cream Face Moisturizer
    $16.90
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to get as cozy as possible this winter. Fortunately Amazon is always five steps ahead — the retailer has already updated its customer-favorite products list to reflect what shoppers love to buy as the temperatures drop.

From the viral Orolay coat to hydrating moisturizers to double-walled coffee mugs, there are 45 top-rated products on the list that are sure to keep you warm (and glowing). One of our favorite finds is the PrettyGarden Faux Fur Teddy Coat. The best-selling coat comes in tons of colors (including a fun lilac) and several styles, including zip-up and button-up options. Over 4,000 Amazon customers have left it a five-star rating, raving that it’s “super cute,” comfortable, and great for “crisp fall days.”

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Faux Fur Teddy Coat, $31.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $125.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

The list also includes a handful of cozy kitchen essentials, like a Dutch oven, French press, and insulated tumblers. The AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is actually the second best-selling one on the site, right behind this popular option from Lodge. The affordable Dutch oven (it’s only $42!) has a whopping 9,700 five-stars from shoppers that think you’re getting a high-quality item for a great price. One customer wrote: “I cook almost everything in this! I have always wanted a Le Creuset Dutch oven, but did not want (and couldn't really afford) to pay hundreds of dollars for one. This works just as well, and I have been finding that it even is just as durable...I do cook with it at least five times a week, especially now that it is soup season!”

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $41.49; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Eparé Coffee Mugs, Set of 2, $24.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

We have a feeling you’ll probably find something you’ll love on this list, so make sure to check it out in its entirety here.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com