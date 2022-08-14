Look No Further — These Are the Wedding Gifts Amazon Shoppers Love Getting (and Giving) Most, Starting at $20

Wedding season seems to always be in full swing, and if you have a few events lined up through the end of the summer and into the fall, you're probably already busily planning everything from how to get there to what to wear. One thing you don't have to stress about, though, is what gift to bring.

Leave it to Amazon to serve as your guide, as you can find tons of top-rated wedding gift ideas in all price ranges that couples are bound to love in the site's most-loved wedding gifts section.

No matter the type of wedding you're attending or the preferences of the almost-newlyweds, there are undoubtedly at least a few items on Amazon that will fit their needs. From time-saving kitchen appliances to pretty picture frames to a cleaning device that is a must-have, these products will all make perfect wedding gifts — and after picking one up for the happy couple, you might just be tempted to buy a second one for yourself.

Take a look through some of Amazon's top-rated wedding gift ideas and find the item (or several) that's right for the about-to-be-married couple in your life.

9 Most-Loved Wedding Gifts from Amazon

Shopping for a pair that loves to cook together? You'll want to consider opting for the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, an Amazon best-seller that's loved by users for its versatility and convenience. "It literally does it all," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I feel like I'm still learning new things every week that it's capable of, from sauteing to steaming, pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, frying, [to] making yogurt."

There's also the Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker, on sale for just $20 and makes for a gorgeous addition to anyone's kitchen, thanks to its four elegant design options and stainless steel look. One reviewer said it makes the "perfect cup of coffee" and added that it's "economical to buy, easy to care for, and works splendidly."

Outside the kitchen, there are great tech options like the Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light, which acts as both an alarm and bedroom light and helps create restful sleep, as well as the Echo Dot 4th Gen, a hugely helpful smart speaker with Alexa that can control everything from music volume to room temperature.

Don't forget to check out gifts in the home and athletics categories, too, which we've highlighted, if that's more up your loved ones' alley. Happy shopping, and cheers to the newlyweds!

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $123.59; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot 4th Gen, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker, $19.84 (orig. $27.50); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light, $129.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Umbra Prisma Picture Frame, $29.79 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids (24 Pack), $48.99 with coupon (orig. $79.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.95 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary Bike, $264.99 with coupon (orig. $439.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.