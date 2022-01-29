Shop

Amazon Just Revealed Its Customers' Most-Loved Gifts for Valentine's Day

Including candles, jewelry, apparel, and more
By Isabel Garcia January 29, 2022 06:00 AM
With February right around the corner, it's a good idea to get started on Valentine's Day gift shopping

If you need some inspiration, we suggest checking out Amazon's curated section of Valentine's Day gift ideas, which is full of customer-favorite products with high numbers of glowing ratings. Whether you're planning a romantic night with your significant other or celebrating Galentine's Day with your friends and family, there are plenty of fun and thoughtful finds. And since the holiday is all about love, don't forget to show yourself some appreciation while you shop. 

Ahead, we narrowed down Amazon's most-loved Valentine's Day gifts to our favorite picks — and they're all less than $35.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Champion Men's Original Sueded Sweatshirt, $24.19 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Men's Chestnut Suede Closed Toe Cuff Scuff Slipper. $20 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Looking for Valentine's Day gifts for him? The section has cozy clothing and footwear options, including this popular Champion sweatshirt that's available in eight colors and runs from sizes small to 3X. It has 5,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers raving that it's soft, warm, and well-made. As for comfortable footwear to wear around the house, check out these suede slippers with memory foam insoles lined with faux shearling.   

You can also shop cozy slippers for her, like these fluffy Parlovable slippers that have more than 17,600 five-star ratings. Made of faux rabbit fur, the plush slippers feature a cross band and an open-toe design. "I don't usually leave reviews, but these slippers have been an absolute game changer!" one customer wrote. "They are so comfortable and soft, while the bottom is still firm. They are a dream to walk in, and they feel so luxurious. As soon as I tried them on I ordered a second pair." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder, $33; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Queen Taupe Pillowcase, $20.39 with coupon (orig. $40); amazon.com

There are a slew of home finds that any of your loved ones can appreciate. After all, who doesn't enjoy lighting a scented candle? You can't go wrong with this Capri Blue Volcano candle that has an 85-hour burn time and features notes of sugar and citrus. You can also pamper someone with this silk pillowcase that nearly 26,000 customers swear by. They say that the smooth pillowcase feels and looks luxurious. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Olay Facial Cleansing Brush with 2 Brush Heads, $23.36 (orig. $26.19); amazon.com

For fans of skincare, check out this Olay facial cleansing brush that comes with a device handle and two soft bristle brush heads. Designed to cleanse and exfoliate, it makes your skin feel smooth and soft, according to reviewers. "I have tried other facial cleansing brush systems over the years, but Olay's facial cleansing brush is by far the best," a customer wrote, adding that they can conveniently leave it in the shower since it's water-resistant. "The brush heads are soft and gentle on the skin. And the brush has two speeds, so I can adjust it when I would like more of a deep clean."

Ready to pick up something special for Valentine's Day? Browse all of the customer most-loved Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon, and keep scrolling for more standout options under $35. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Parlovable Women's Crossband Slipper, $22.07 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sweese Ceramic Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid, $18.99; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tula Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Skin Balm, $30; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tijn Blue Light Blocking Women's and Men's Glasses, $7.64 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Turnadoss Dainty 3-Piece 14K Plated Gold Layered Necklace, $14.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zoutog Succulent Ceramic Planter with Bamboo Tray, Set of 2, $14.88; amazon.com

