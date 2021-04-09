Amazon Revealed the 200+ Most-Loved Spring and Summer Items, Including Flowy Dresses and Celeb-Loved Sunscreen

Profile Menu
If the warmer weather has you itching to stock up on your favorite spring and summer essentials, you’re not alone. Amazon customers have already started shopping for their go-to products — and now, you can see what they’re buying. The site revealed its customers’ most-loved items for the sunnier seasons, which features over 200 highly rated products like flowy dresses, sunscreen, iced tea pitchers, inflatable loungers, and more.
There are tons of wardrobe picks on the list, including that comfy “nightgown” dress that went viral on Instagram in 2019. The R. Vivimos Bohemian Midi Dress is still a customer favorite on Amazon with over 3,200 five-star ratings. While the lightweight dress was constantly sold out last year, right now it’s available in 36 pretty colors and prints. Shoppers call it “seriously gorgeous” and say it fits like a “perfect summer dream.”
Buy It! R. Vivimos Bohemian Midi Dress, $24.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Several comfy shoes made the list too, including Adidas’ popular Grand Court sneakers, and supportive sandals like this colorful pair from Chaco. The Adidas sneakers have over 16,600 superfans on Amazon thanks to how “cute” and “affordable” they are. They come in 35 different styles, and go up to size 11.
Buy It! Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker, $33.54–$138.28; amazon.com
Buy It! Chaco Z1 Classic Sport Sandal, $59.58–$116.90; amazon.com
Alongside all the fashion picks, there are plenty of home and outdoor essentials to shop from, too, like hanging planters, patio umbrellas, inflatable loungers, and iced coffee and tea makers. Over 5,800 customers are fans of Takeya’s Airtight Pitcher, which they use for everything from storing drinks to making cold brew.
“This is an amazing pitcher, fantastic for taking punches and other drinks on the go — I used it for parties and lake trips all summer without a leak,” one shopper raved. “Very easy to use [and] easy to clean.”
Buy It! Takeya Airtight Pitcher, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger, $29.99; amazon.com
And while you’re stocking up on all those products that will make the most of being outdoors all day, don’t forget to add sunscreen to your cart, too. Amazon shoppers love various brands like Sun Bum, La Roche-Posay, and celeb-favorite EltaMD.
Buy It! EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Facial Sunscreen, $30.50; amazon.com
Check out the entirety of Amazon’s most-loved spring and summer products here.
