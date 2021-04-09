Amazon Revealed the 200+ Most-Loved Spring and Summer Items, Including Flowy Dresses and Celeb-Loved Sunscreen

There are tons of wardrobe picks on the list, including that comfy “nightgown” dress that went viral on Instagram in 2019. The R. Vivimos Bohemian Midi Dress is still a customer favorite on Amazon with over 3,200 five-star ratings. While the lightweight dress was constantly sold out last year, right now it’s available in 36 pretty colors and prints. Shoppers call it “seriously gorgeous” and say it fits like a “perfect summer dream.”