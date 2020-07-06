Amazon Released an Official List of Its 45 Most-Loved Products Right Now
Including summery maxi dresses, strapless swimsuits, and sunscreen
Amazon is always giving us the scoop on its customers’ favorite shopping picks, from the most-loved fashion to the most-loved home products. In case you were wondering what everyone’s buying from the site for the summer season, it let us in on that too.
Amazon recently updated its customers’ most-loved styles list, which includes 45 top picks from style, beauty, and home categories. All the products have four-star ratings or higher and thousands of reviews. Earlier this year, the list consisted of winter favorites (like the viral Amazon coat), but now it’s chock-full of warm weather must-haves, including dresses, sunscreen, and swimsuits. You’ll even find things like lightweight blankets, deodorant, and reusable shopping bags.
Buy It! Omkagi 2-Piece Bandeau Bikini Swimsuit, $23.99–$28.99; amazon.com; Cupshe Vintage Lace Bathing Suit, $28.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Even though there are tons of popular summer dresses to shop at the retailer, customers are particularly drawn to these flowy maxi dresses from Yidarton and VintageClothing. The VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress comes in 31 colors and patterns, has a cute button-up style, and features a tassel tie. The Yidarton Strapless Maxi Dress is so popular, it’s Amazon’s best-selling formal dress — over 1,400 shoppers have left it a positive review.
Buy It! Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress, $30.99–$34.99; amazon.com; VintageClothing Floral Maxi Button Up Dress, $38.99–$46.99; amazon.com
When it comes to sunscreen, Amazon shoppers and celebs alike love EltaMD — so it’s no surprise that the brand’s tinted sunscreen made it on the list. Sun Bum’s moisturizing sunscreen lotion also made the cut, and you can save 40 percent if you purchase two bottles right now.
Buy It! EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen Moisturizer, $25.20 (orig. $31.50); amazon.com; Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion, $15.99; amazon.com
Below, shop all 45 of Amazon’s top customer-loved products for the summer, or check out the list on Amazon here.
Fashion
- Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress, $30.99–$34.99
- VintageClothing Floral Maxi Button Up Dress, $38.99–$46.99
- Omkagi 2-Piece Bandeau Bikini Swimsuit, $23.99–$28.99
- Cupshe Vintage Lace Bathing Suit, $28.99–$29.99
- Mippo Racerback Yoga Workout Top, $11.99–$15.99
- Dream Pairs Flexible Summer Sandal, $9.99–$26.99
- New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $31.61–$119.99
- Chloven 45 Piece Hair Scrunchies, Assorted Colors, $7.99
- BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt, $17.99–$19.99
- Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Gradient Sunglasses, $169
- Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat, $19.45
- Puma Men's Roma Basic Sneaker, $34.10–$125.65
- Carhartt Men's Workwear Pocket Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $9.99–$34.95
- Adidas Originals Men's Adilette Slides Sandals, $30–$80.44
- Rainbow Sandals Men's Premier Leather Flip Flops, $53.96–$73.84
- Amazon Essentials Men's Quick-Dry Polo Shirt, $12.83–$15
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Cotton Shorts, $12.90–15.50
- Hanes Men's 2 Pack X-Temp Performance T-Shirt, $7.99–$31.10
Beauty
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray, Pack of 2, $14
- Batiste Dry Shampoo, $6.29
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $29
- EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen Moisturizer, $25.20 (orig. $31.50)
- Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion, $15.99
- Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eye Puffiness, $21.99
- L’Oreal Paris Original Volume Building Mascara, $6.74 (orig. $7.95)
- Handcraft Blueberry Body Scrub, $14.95
- Timeless Skin Care 100% Pure Squalane Oil, $11.33
- Native Natural Deodorant, Coconut and Vanilla, $11.97 (orig. $15)
- Tinkle Eyebrow Razor, 12 Pieces, $6.94
- Puracy Body Wash, Citrus & Sea Salt, $20.99
- TIGI Bed Head Matte Separation Workable Wax, $7.80
- Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit for Men, $25.97
Home
- Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $41.49
- Ninja Professional Countertop Blender, 72 oz, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- BeeGreen Reusable Shopping Bags, 5 Pack, $14.99
- Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $9.99
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $19.99
- Hydro Flask Water Bottle, 32 oz, $44.98
- AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Cotton Towels, $18.99
- Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers, $25.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, $50
- Home Soft Things Knitted Tweed Throw, $29.60 (orig. $43.82)
- Cuisinart Griddler, $69.87 (orig. $74.78)
- SipWell Long Stainless Steel Drinking Straws Set, $5.89
- Eparé Glass Double Wall Coffee Mugs, Set of 2, $25.95 (orig. $34.95)