Amazon Released an Official List of Its 45 Most-Loved Products Right Now

Amazon is always giving us the scoop on its customers’ favorite shopping picks, from the most-loved fashion to the most-loved home products. In case you were wondering what everyone’s buying from the site for the summer season, it let us in on that too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Omkagi 2-Piece Bandeau Bikini Swimsuit, $23.99–$28.99; amazon.com; Cupshe Vintage Lace Bathing Suit, $28.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Even though there are tons of popular summer dresses to shop at the retailer, customers are particularly drawn to these flowy maxi dresses from Yidarton and VintageClothing. The VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress comes in 31 colors and patterns, has a cute button-up style, and features a tassel tie. The Yidarton Strapless Maxi Dress is so popular, it’s Amazon’s best-selling formal dress — over 1,400 shoppers have left it a positive review.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress, $30.99–$34.99; amazon.com; VintageClothing Floral Maxi Button Up Dress, $38.99–$46.99; amazon.com

When it comes to sunscreen, Amazon shoppers and celebs alike love EltaMD — so it’s no surprise that the brand’s tinted sunscreen made it on the list. Sun Bum’s moisturizing sunscreen lotion also made the cut, and you can save 40 percent if you purchase two bottles right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen Moisturizer, $25.20 (orig. $31.50); amazon.com; Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion, $15.99; amazon.com

Below, shop all 45 of Amazon’s top customer-loved products for the summer, or check out the list on Amazon here.

Fashion

Beauty

Home