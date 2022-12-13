Doing Some Last-Minute Shopping? These Are Some of Amazon's Most Popular Gifts, and They're All Under $30

The holidays are quickly approaching, and so is the cutoff window for when you can order a gift for a loved one that will arrive in time for it to be wrapped and placed under the tree. When in doubt, Amazon is always there with plenty of crowd-pleasing gift options that will make it to your doorstep quickly.

To help make the shopping process easier, we've gathered some of Amazon's most loved gifts of the season and they are all under $30. These are the items in the beauty, fashion, and home categories that are super popular among shoppers, having racked up thousands of perfect ratings and glowing reviews. Keep on reading to see some of the most highly-rated and reviewed products that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Beauty Gifts Under $30

If you're shopping for a beauty lover, you can't go wrong with go-to products that make for great stock stuffers. There's the top-selling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that shoppers say they've been using for years to soothe and moisturize their lips, a six-piece makeup brush set that one shopper who is a professional makeup artist called a "perfect simple collection" and is just $9 right now, and a silk pillowcase that one five-star reviewer called "luxurious" and "so soft and beautiful" that's now 40 percent off.

Then there's the now-$9 e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, a product shoppers have praised for the way it effortlessly glides on the skin and creates the illusion of a "pore-free" complexion. It's racked up close to 27,000 perfect ratings, and shoppers agree "everyone should use this," as it gives makeup a "smooth and clean" appearance.

Fashion Gifts Under $30

Amazon has tons of under-$30 fashion options to browse through, from sweater vests to sunglasses to tote bags to hats. You'll find classic brands on sale too, like Adidas and Levi's. Right now, you can snag a pair of Levi's straight-leg jeans that have more than 14,000 five-star ratings. The mid-rise jeans that shoppers say "fit perfectly" and are "super comfy" are made of a cotton, polyester, and elastane blend, making for a stretchy pair of denim. And prices start at just $23.

If the person you're shopping for is more into accessories, there are plenty of popular products to choose from, including a best-selling faux leather tote bag and this fedora-style hat that shoppers say always gets them compliments each time they wear it. The now-$14 hat is made from breathable cotton and polyester, and has an adjustable strap inside so you can create a more custom fit. Plus, it's available in 34 different shades, including brown, cream, and pink, so it can easily add a pop of color to any winter outfit.

As one five-star star reviewer wrote, "I absolutely adore this hat. It fits perfectly and looks so cute with a plaid shacket and lug boots."

Home Gifts Under $30

Have someone on your shopping list who loves to entertain? Or perhaps you have a family member who just moved into a new home? Just about anyone will appreciate household gifts, and an easy item to gift is this set of six kitchen towels. Made from cotton terry cloth, these towels easily absorb water and dry surfaces in no time. They're available in three colors, black, gray, and blue and Amazon shoppers have called the set "durable," "well made," and the "best gift ever."

Whether you're looking for something to give to someone who seemingly has everything, or on the hunt for a gift to bring to a white elephant gift exchange, you can never go wrong with a candle. Especially a Yankee Candle in the scent Balsam and Cedar that has amassed an impressive 52,000 five-star ratings. The best-selling candle has a burn time of 75-110 hours and brings together the scents of balsam, cedar wood, and juniper berry to create a festive fragrance that brings the smells of a real tree right inside.

"I have bought this same candle over and over again over the last several years. I have tried many Christmas tree scented candles over the years, and this is by far, the most realistic smelling candle of them all!" a five-star reviewer shared.

Another idea to bring to a gift swap? This set of champagne flutes. Marked down to $18, the best-sellers have more than 6,000 perfect ratings, and shoppers have highlighted the flutes' long-stem design and high-quality crystal.

No matter who you're shopping for, you're bound to find something from Amazon's selection of popular items. Check out more under-$30 gift ideas below, and be sure to add any to your cart ASAP.

