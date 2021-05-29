Amazon Launched a Massive Memorial Day Sale — and Deals Start at $11
Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, home, beauty bag, or tech, it's all on sale this Memorial Day weekend.
Amazon has over 1,000 deals in its big Memorial Day sale. The retailer's massive summer savings event includes discounts — up to 70 percent off — all product categories. Even popular items like Apple AirPods and Bissell vacuum cleaners are marked down. And here's the best part: Deals start at just $11.
Amazon's Memorial Day Sale
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Homech Oscillating Tower Fan, $64.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249)
- Kingso Fire Pit with Mesh Screen, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $70)
- Angry Orange Pet Stain Odor Eliminator, $20.97 (orig. $29.97)
- CeraVe Facial SPF 30 Moisturizing Lotion, $10.99 (orig. $19)
- Furtalk Roll-Up Straw Wide Brim Sun Hat, $16.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Popyoung Women’s T-Shirt Dress, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- PrettyGarden Women’s Halter Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $46.99)
The three-day holiday weekend is known for being a great time to score deals on big appliances, mattresses, and furniture, so it's no surprise that Amazon's home department is packed with offers on those items — and much more. Shoppers can get two of the retailer's most reviewed vacuums overall at special prices while these deals last. Bissell's Pet Hair Eraser Turbo upright vacuum with 3,900 five-star ratings is now $180 while Eufy's top-rated robot vacuum cleaner with 8,200 perfect ratings is 40 percent off and going for $180.
Summertime must-haves, like cooling fans, are also going for less. Homech's oscillating tower fan, which has received 13,000 positive reviews, is marked down to $65. There's also plenty of beach and pool essentials that come with savings. CeraVe's best-selling facial sunscreen with 25,000 five-star ratings is currently 42 percent off, making it a great time to snag a few bottles. And if you're ready to double up your UV protection, you might want to grab a versatile hat, like this shopper-loved roll-up style that's easy to pack in a bag andor suitcase.
There are hundreds of other Memorial Day sales to shop now through Monday. We curated some of the best offers below, but if you're looking for something specific, you can browse the full assortment of offers through Amazon's Spring Into Summer savings event and its massive deals hub. Markdowns are moving fast and new ones are launching daily, so go ahead and get started.
