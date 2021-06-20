Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Early Prime Day Deals That Start at $5

And if you don't already own a waterproof "dry bag" for your cell phone, consider the member-only deal on Smartlle's phone pouches a must-buy for summer. The four-pack comes with a series of lightweight protective sleeves for your phone that you can easily wear or attach to other bags with the included lanyard. Owners love its overall usefulness and clear material, which allows you to take photos even while your phone is in the pouch.