Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Early Prime Day Deals That Start at $5
Summer clothing, handy storage, and even top-rated robot vacuums - they're all on sale for Prime members ahead of Prime Day!
Amazon released over 1,000 early Prime Day deals, but there are hundreds more for Prime subscribers. The retailer's Just for Prime shopping hub is packed with advance sales on electronics, clothing, home goods, kitchen gadgets, kids items, and more. These markdowns are a great way to score savings and beat the rush. And deals start at just $5.
Shop Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Members
- Bubm Reversible Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $12.74 (orig. $14.99)
- Mifa Waterproof 10-Hour Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $17.09 (orig. $24.99)
- Goovi 1600 PA Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $155.54 (orig. $172.99)
- Montana West Large Vegan Tote Shoulder Bag, $18.80 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- Moosoo Pro Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $59.49 (orig. $69.99)
- Smartlle Waterproof Cell Phone Dry Bag Four-Pack, $12.59 (orig. $13.99)
- Crestlive Eight-Drawer Dresser, $76.49 (orig. $84.99)
- Grecerelle Women's Loose Maxi Pocket Dress, $26.34 (orig. $32.99)
- Budding Joy Large Six-Pack Storage Bags, $21.58 with coupon (orig. $23.98)
- Neaterize Nine-Cube Storage Organization Unit, $64.96 (orig. $85)
Though these special prices are just for subscribers, anyone can get in on these exclusive early Prime Day deals (and many more dropping on June 21) by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You'll also get complimentary two-day shipping on eligible products, access to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service, discounts at Whole Foods, and many more benefits.
While these pre-sale offers last, shoppers can get tons of popular finds for less, including Goovi's robot vacuum cleaner with 10,000 five-star ratings. The reviewer-loved gadget has earned a near perfect rating overall and it's now $155, making it one of Amazon's top-rated and most affordable robot vacuum cleaners.
And if you don't already own a waterproof "dry bag" for your cell phone, consider the member-only deal on Smartlle's phone pouches a must-buy for summer. The four-pack comes with a series of lightweight protective sleeves for your phone that you can easily wear or attach to other bags with the included lanyard. Owners love its overall usefulness and clear material, which allows you to take photos even while your phone is in the pouch.
These subscriber-exclusive deals are just the start. There are hundreds currently featured in Amazon' Just for Prime section and more to come on Prime Day. But just like the retailer's other pre-sale offers, they won't last long, so be sure to grab anything that catches your eye before these discounts expire.
