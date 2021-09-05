15 of the Best Deals Hiding in Amazon's Huge Labor Day Sale, Including Face Masks for 50% Off
Amazon's huge Labor Day sale is officially underway and there are over 10,000 deals currently available. Popular brands and products like Apple AirPods Pro, Bissell vacuum cleaners, Zinus cooling mattresses, and Keurig coffee makers are all discounted. And with fashion, home, kitchen, and tech included, it's a great time to score savings on everything you need for back-to-school season and the start of fall.
Amazon's Labor Day Sale:
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.98 (orig. $249)
- Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Jar Candle, $22.11 (orig. $27.99)
- Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Apple iPad Air, $499.99 (orig. $599)
- Eufy by Anker 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99)
- Zinus 12-Inch Cooling Copper Hybrid Foam Mattress, $344.99 (orig. $370.22)
- Keurig K-Duo Single Serve Drip Coffee Maker, $139.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Lovevook Tote Crossbody Clutch Handbag Set, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging Moisturizer Cleanser Set, $23.20 (orig. $33.99)
- Case-Mate Adult Reusable Face Mask Three-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Kizen Meat Thermometer, $12.74 (orig. $16.99)
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $16.78 (orig. $29.97)
- Seasum High-Waisted Butt-Lifting Workout Leggings, $15.99 with Prime (orig. $20.99)
- Zevro Dual Food Cereal Dispenser, $40.74 (orig. $48.99)
One of Amazon's best-selling robot vacuums, Eufy by Anker's S11 slim cleaner, comes with not one, but two discounts. While this offer lasts, shoppers can get the self-charging vacuum with 34,000 five-star ratings with an additional coupon stacked on top of its current sale price, bringing it down to just $155. One more popular cleaning gadget, Bissell's lightweight PowerGlide stick vacuum cleaner, is also discounted this holiday weekend.
Another hit with reviewers, Seasum's butt-lifting workout leggings, are also marked down. The high-waisted leggings, which have received 45,000 five-star ratings, have been worn by celebrities like Lizzo after going viral on TikTok. They come in dozens of colors and various lengths, and owners love them for both working out and hanging out, so you may want to snag a few to your collection.
There are thousands of other items on sale this weekend with savings as steep as 70 percent off. Start your shopping with this curated list below, or head over to Amazon's deal hub to find even more products that are marked down for a limited time.
