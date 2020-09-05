Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Features 850+ Deals — Including Apple AirPods Pro for Their Lowest Price Ever

Casper mattresses, Amazon devices, and Dyson vacuums are also marked down

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
September 05, 2020 09:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
There’s practically a record-breaking number of deals happening on Amazon this Labor Day weekend — and you better get ready, because more are on the way.

After dropping hundreds of early deals this week, Amazon’s Labor Day Sale is going full speed. Through Monday, shoppers can get up to 50 percent off popular Labor Day purchases like mattresses, furniture, televisions, and electronics. Clothing, shoes, kitchen gadgets, tech, and wellness essentials are also included — and there are even more markdowns arriving every day throughout the weekend. 

Between this holiday sale and the retailer’s Big Summer Sale, there have been practically endless savings over the last few weeks. A few of the most notable discounts are on popular Casper mattresses, Apple AirPods (both the original version and latest AirPods Pro), Dyson stick vacuums, Bissell upright vacuums, and Adidas running shoes

There’s a slew of Amazon device deals, too. For a limited time, shoppers can snag the popular Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, and the rarely discounted Echo Buds for up to 40 percent off. 

And surprisingly, many wellness items that have been difficult to find in recent months — hand sanitizer, thermometers, disposable face masks, and reusable face masks — aren’t just back in stock, but going for special prices. Consider this your chance to stock up and save!

There are tons of offers to explore in Amazon’s Labor Day weekend sale and its huge GoldBox deals section. And if the selection feels overwhelming, don’t worry! We rounded up over 40 of the best deals hiding in the sale below. Be sure to grab what you want before the prices go back up.

Health and Wellness

Electronics and Tech

Home and Kitchen

Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories

