Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Features 850+ Deals — Including Apple AirPods Pro for Their Lowest Price Ever
Casper mattresses, Amazon devices, and Dyson vacuums are also marked down
There’s practically a record-breaking number of deals happening on Amazon this Labor Day weekend — and you better get ready, because more are on the way.
After dropping hundreds of early deals this week, Amazon’s Labor Day Sale is going full speed. Through Monday, shoppers can get up to 50 percent off popular Labor Day purchases like mattresses, furniture, televisions, and electronics. Clothing, shoes, kitchen gadgets, tech, and wellness essentials are also included — and there are even more markdowns arriving every day throughout the weekend.
Between this holiday sale and the retailer’s Big Summer Sale, there have been practically endless savings over the last few weeks. A few of the most notable discounts are on popular Casper mattresses, Apple AirPods (both the original version and latest AirPods Pro), Dyson stick vacuums, Bissell upright vacuums, and Adidas running shoes.
There’s a slew of Amazon device deals, too. For a limited time, shoppers can snag the popular Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, and the rarely discounted Echo Buds for up to 40 percent off.
And surprisingly, many wellness items that have been difficult to find in recent months — hand sanitizer, thermometers, disposable face masks, and reusable face masks — aren’t just back in stock, but going for special prices. Consider this your chance to stock up and save!
There are tons of offers to explore in Amazon’s Labor Day weekend sale and its huge GoldBox deals section. And if the selection feels overwhelming, don’t worry! We rounded up over 40 of the best deals hiding in the sale below. Be sure to grab what you want before the prices go back up.
Health and Wellness
- Jumbl Disposable Face Masks 50-Pack, $14.79 (orig. $18.95)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Germ-X Original Hand Sanitizer 12-Pack, $27.24 (orig. $36.10)
- Healing Solutions Gel Hand Sanitizer Four-Pack, $7.59 with coupon (orig. $7.99)
- Bondir Airy Lite Reusable Adjustable Face Mask Three-Pack, $20 (orig. $25)
- Femometer Oral Thermometer, $8.99 (orig. $12.99)
Electronics and Tech
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link Two-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Echo Dot, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $129.98 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $219.98 (orig. $249)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle with Echo Dot, $69.98 (orig. $99.98)
- Echo Buds, $89.99 (orig. $129.99)
- TCL 50-Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019), $269.99 (orig. $479.99)
- Apple iPad Mini, $349.99 (orig. $399)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touchscreen Laptop, $979 (orig. $1,329.98)
- Samsung 65-Inch Frame 4K Smart TV with Alexa, $1,897.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
Home and Kitchen
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $14.88 (orig. $26.68)
- Sunny and Honey Pet Stain and Odor Miracle Cleaner, $16.97 (orig. $39.99)
- TubShroom Drain Protector, $12.99 (orig. $19.95)
- Crock-Pot Seven-Quart Oval Slow Cooker, $31.49 (orig. $39.99)
- Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Goovi Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, $158.94 (orig. $269)
- Dyson V7 HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $279 (orig. $329.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $52.78 (orig. $59.99)
- Rubbermaid Pantry Organization Food Storage Containers 10-Pack, $38.20 (orig. $99.99)
- Tuft and Needle Queen Original Mattress, $535.50 (orig. $595)
- Casper Original Foam Queen Mattress 2020 Model, $886.95 with coupon (orig. $1,095)
Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories
- Baleaf Women’s High Waist Workout Biker Shorts, $21.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe, $98.62 (orig. $180)
- Warner’s Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra, $16.99 (orig. $38)
- Daily Ritual Women’s Short Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress, $23.22 (orig. $27.74)
- Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra, $16.99 (orig. $44)
- New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $38.99 (orig. $64.95)
- Starter Women’s Seamless Compression Workout Leggings, $14.34 (orig. $16.43)
- Core 10 Women’s Seamless Adjustable Sports Bra, $20.40 (orig. $22.55)
- Adidas Women’s Stan Smith Sneakers, $56.10 (orig. $75)
- Ecowish Women’s Boho Short Sleeve Wrap Dress, $27.85 (orig. $35.99)
- Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $29.74 (orig. $69.50)
- Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $39.87 (orig. $64.95)
