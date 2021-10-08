Amazon's Most Popular KN95 Face Masks Are on Sale Right Now, Starting at Just $8
Editor's note: As of July 6, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency authorized list of non-National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-approved respirator models manufactured in China due to the increased supply and availability of NIOSH-approved respirators. All KN95 masks included in this story were selected based on ratings, reviews, and deal prices.
In case you missed it, new discounts on thousands of products are dropping on Amazon every day during its Epic Deals sale, from clothing to beauty products to electronics. While tons of big ticket items are on sale (hello, Airpods) so are everyday essentials like face masks. In fact, tons of popular KN95s are marked down right now, which we don't see very often — especially with prices starting at just $8.
Here are seven KN95 face mask deals you can take advantage of on Amazon right now:
- SupplyAid KN95 Face Masks, White, 5 Pack, $7.98 (orig. $16.99)
- Yotu KN95 Face Masks, Black and White, 60 Pack, $19.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Boncare KN95 Face Masks, Black, 30 Pack, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- Huheta KN95 Face Masks, Navy, 30 Pack, $29.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Ahotop KN95 Face Masks, Multicolor, 30 Pack, $39.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Huheta KN95 Face Masks, Multicolor, 60 Pack, $47.59 (orig. $69.99)
- Missaa KN95 Face Mask for Kids, Black, 50 Pack, $53.19 (orig. $78.99)
Brands like Huheta, SupplyAid, and Boncare are on sale, all of which have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who have relied on their KN95 masks during the pandemic. Huheta's face masks, which are one of the top-selling options in the Cup Dust Safety Masks category, are on sale in every color, including black, light blue, gray, burgundy, navy, and even its fun multicolor pack. You can snag a pack of 30 for $30, or a pack of 60 for $48.
"These are VERY nice masks. With five layers of protection and a soft, skin-friendly material, I can wear these masks comfortably for extended periods," one shopper wrote. "They fit my nose and cheeks well, and though they could be a bit longer, they do cover my chin securely as long as I maintain the length of my beard… I've bought a lot of masks in the past ten months or so. This product easily ranks in the top two for quality, comfort, and overall satisfaction."
The cheapest pack of KN95s you can get right now are from SupplyAid, which are just $8 for a pack of five. The masks have racked up a whopping 52,700 five-star ratings from shoppers over the last year, who say they are high-quality, comfortable, and "breathable." One customer even said they "saved [their] sanity" at the airport after having to travel for 26 hours. They said it didn't come off while they were sleeping, didn't hurt their ears at the end of the trip, and didn't press on their nose or mouth, which helped with "not losing [their] mind or feeling suffocated."
You can also snag a pack of best-selling kids' KN95s for over 30 percent off. Parents say they are "worth every penny," and are even suited for adults with smaller faces. One shopper raved that the Missaa masks fit their kids "much better than the universal size ones" and overall seem "to be made with great attention to details."
Shop the rest of Amazon's Epic Deals sale here.
