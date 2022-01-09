What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This January? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $3

Now that the New Year is here, shoppers are grabbing items to support their goals for the year ahead. Discounted reusable Stasher food storage bags are experiencing a surge in sales, and they're perfect for anyone hoping to be less wasteful and more eco-friendly. Yunoga's versatile yoga leggings, which reviewers say are great for all kinds of workouts, are also moving up Amazon's charts. And Avaspot two-tier organizers that are designed to provide even more storage in pantries, cabinets, and closets, are also popular at the moment, and on sale. If you're aiming to keep your home tidy and organized, they may be just what you need.