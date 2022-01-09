What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This January? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $3
Cold weather essentials, handy organization solutions, and workout gear are all trending (and on sale) at Amazon right now.
According to the retailer's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect real-time sales, shoppers are gravitating towards deals on everything they need to make the most of winter and resolution season. These trending products include top-rated yoga leggings, insulated overalls for winter sports, ointment for chapped lips, and other finds that start at $3.
Trending Amazon Deals
- Grace Karin Women's Fleece-Lined Hooded Coat, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment, $2.99 (orig. $4.99)
- Ulwae Three-Stage Manual Knife Sharpener, $6.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Yunoga Women's Ultra Soft High-Waisted Yoga Leggings, $22.09 (orig. $25.99)
- Avaspot Two-Tier Organizer, $20.39 (orig. $23.99)
- Arctix Women's Essential Insulated Bib Overalls, $43.70 (orig. $49.99)
- Stasher Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag Four-Pack, $35.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Geniani Large Room Cool Mist Humidifier, $50.97 (orig. $67.97)
- AeroGarden LED Grow Light Bounty Indoor Garden, $289.99 (orig. $399.95)
- Loritta Women's Wool Socks Five-Pack, $18.99 (orig. $29.99)
Now that the New Year is here, shoppers are grabbing items to support their goals for the year ahead. Discounted reusable Stasher food storage bags are experiencing a surge in sales, and they're perfect for anyone hoping to be less wasteful and more eco-friendly. Yunoga's versatile yoga leggings, which reviewers say are great for all kinds of workouts, are also moving up Amazon's charts. And Avaspot two-tier organizers that are designed to provide even more storage in pantries, cabinets, and closets, are also popular at the moment, and on sale. If you're aiming to keep your home tidy and organized, they may be just what you need.
Marked down gear for outdoor winter fun, like warm coats and insulated bibs, are also climbing Amazon's various Movers and Shakers charts. Grace Karin's fleece-lined coat with 1,700 five-star ratings is now 40 percent off with the coupon featured in the product listing, while Amazon's best-selling skiing bib for women is also going for less. Both come in an array of colors and feature special linings to keep you comfortable in cold temperatures. Reviewer-loved wool sock sets are also in demand.
If you're curious about what fellow shoppers are gravitating towards right now, head to Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts to browse the complete assortment of trending products. You can also start your shopping with some of the best deals curated in the list below. Just like the rest of the retailer's various deals and sales, these popular markdowns are likely to move fast.
