Lifestyle This Under-the-Radar Section on Amazon Is Filled with Internet Famous Finds — Here's What to Shop Under $30 Including those buzzy cloud slides By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There's no doubt that the internet is an excellent place to discover new products, whether on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube — and Amazon is usually the first retailer on shoppers' minds. Luckily, there's an Internet Famous storefront available on the site where you can find items social media can't get enough of in one convenient spot. From ultra-comfy cloud slides to trendy bubble candles, Amazon's under-the-radar section offers a wide range of fashion, home, and beauty products. Keep scrolling to see must-have finds from Amazon's 2022 Hall of Fame that are under $30 and worthy of a spot in your virtual shopping cart. Internet-Famous Home Finds Lomao Flannel Pom-Pom Blanket, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99) Utopia Bedding Queen-Size Fleece Blanket, $21.99 (orig. $33.99) Utopia Towels Luxurious Jumbo Bath Sheets, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $10 (orig. $12.99) Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $29.99 Kimteny 12-Pack Kitchen Cloth Dish Towels, $12.89 (orig. $15.89) Acithgl Bubble Soy Wax Cube Candles, $16.99 (orig. $19.99) Parlovable Cross Brand Fuzzy Slippers, $22.99–$23.99 (orig. $29.99) Nestl 3-Piece Queen Size Duvet Cover Set, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Love-Kankei Floating Shelves, Set of 3, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Not only is Dash's Mini Waffle Maker an internet favorite, but the adorable device is on sale for only $10. Use it to make individual waffles in minutes or gift it to your kitchen-obsessed friend or loved one. One shopper explained they bought the waffle maker after seeing it in viral videos on TikTok. "Makes perfect mini waffles," they added. "They look like Eggos but taste much better and are super soft." Cozy season is officially here, and fans of pom-poms will adore this ultra comfy and warm Lomao Flannel Blanket that's available in several color options. The throw has more than 14,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that it's just as soft as it looks. One five-star reviewer said they liked the blanket so much they "ordered a second one," adding that the throw washes and holds up "really well." Amazon Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker in Aqua, $10 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lomao Flannel Blanket in Mustard Yellow, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Internet-Famous Beauty Finds Conair 1-Inch Double Ceramic Flat Iron, $15.98 (orig. $24.99) NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, $3.39 (orig. $5) Popchose Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 3-Pack, $16.99 (orig. $17.99) Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $6.64–$10.99 (orig. $10.99) Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream, $11.45 (orig. $22) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24 NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil, $4.96 Weily Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror, $29.99 (orig. $45.99) Cubetastic Makeup Bag, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) Conair 3-in-1 Styling Hair Dryer, $17.99 (orig. $34.99) Shoppers can't get enough of this best-selling lip balm that has earned over 16,000 five-star ratings. With vitamin C, shea butter, and coconut oil, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask delivers hydration and antioxidants while you sleep. The brand labels it as an evening treatment, but many users also wear it during the day, raving about its moisturizing abilities and natural sheen. "It's mostly sheer and glossy, but with a slightly pink opacity to it that makes lips look evened out and really beautiful," one reviewer wrote. Amazon Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com Internet-Famous Fashion Finds Cushionaire Slide Sandals, $24.99 Sunzel High-Waisted Yoga Pants in Black, $27.99 (orig. $34.99) Lanzom Classic Wide Brim Fedora in Camel, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99) Amazon Essentials Athletic Shorts, $13.90–$24.99 Neff Daily Heather Beanie in Green, $11.96 (orig. $16) Champion Cropped Tee in Black, $14.12–$15 (orig. $25) Wdirara Split Hem Mini Workwear Skirt in Black, $29.99 Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops in Rose Gold, $13.95 (orig. $13.95–$39.99) Ododos Crop Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Tank Tops, 3-Pack, $27.98 (orig. $57.98) Leggings are a wardrobe staple for a reason. These Sunzel High-Waisted Yoga Pants feature a buttery soft fabric and a seamless waistband that won't dig into your skin. They feature a hidden pocket and have sweat-wicking capabilities meaning they will keep you dry, even when you're working out. The leggings range in size from XS to 3XL, and if black isn't your color, they are available in a variety of other colors and patterns, ranging from classic solids to a cool camo pattern and fun animal prints. Amazon Buy It! Sunzel High-Waisted Yoga Pants in Black, $27.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Head over to Amazon to find even more Internet-Famous finds for under-$30, and keep scrolling to shop more of our favorites below. Amazon Buy It! Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $29.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kimteny 12-Pack Kitchen Cloth Dish Towels in Green/Gray, $12.89 (orig. $15.89); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $6.64–$10.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lanzom Classic Wide Brim Fedora in Camel, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Even Professional Housekeepers Call This Shark Vacuum Their 'Favorite' — and It's 40% Off at Amazon Right Now Chocolate and Wine Stains Are No Match for Our Best Tested Commercial Carpet Cleaner — and It's $150 Off One of the Best Toiletry Bags We Tested This Year Is Now on Sale for Under $10