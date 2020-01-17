Amazon Has a Handmade Shop with Personalized Gifts That Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Image zoom Amazon

When it comes to giving a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift, personalization is key. This holiday is all about showing affection and appreciation for your significant other — and there’s no better way to say, “I love you,” than with a gift they can’t buy for themselves, like a custom necklace or an engraved watch. If you’re looking for the perfect present for that special someone in your life, we suggest heading over to Amazon.

The retailer has a storefront, known as the Amazon Handmade shop, that’s filled with an array of custom-made items from verified sellers around the world. Similar to Etsy, the shop is a space for artisans to sell their unique, handcrafted creations; you’ll find everything from custom wooden cutting boards to handmade soaps. Amazon makes its sellers go through an application and audit process to ensure the shops only sell quality products that are worth your money.

Right now, the shop has a curated list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas that includes items like romantic cards and beauty and grooming products to treat your person to. But what we’re most excited about is the selection of personalized gifts. If you’re shopping for a gift for her, there are personalized necklaces and candles, plus hand-painted ring dishes; some great gifts for him include these custom leather Apple watch bands and this laser-engraved pocket knife.

Here’s how it works: Select the item you want customized, then click “Select Options” and choose things like the font, finish, and inscription. While Amazon Prime members still enjoy free two-day shipping, some sellers charge an additional fee for faster shipping, and delivery dates can vary based on your location. To ensure you gift arrives on time, we recommend placing any Valentine’s Day orders ASAP.

To make things even easier for you, we went through and chose 10 custom gifts from the Amazon Handmade shop that we think would make great Valentine’s Day gifts for your loved one. Keep scrolling to shop them!

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Buy It! Personalized Vertical Bar Necklace, $18.50; amazon.com

Buy It! Personalized Stacking Ring Stackable Rings, $19.50; amazon.com

Buy It! Personalized 8oz Scented Soy Candle – Custom Hand Crafted Gift made with 100% Soy Wax, $20.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Personalized Ring Dish, Pink Cherry Blossom Branch Jewelry Bowl, $35; amazon.com

Buy It! Rose Gold Personalized Rose Bracelet Initial Bracelet Beauty And The Beast Jewelry Flower, $24.40; amazon.com

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Buy It! Personalized Apple Watch Band Compatible iWatch Band, $29; amazon.com

Buy It! Brown Leather Rucksack Vintage Backpack, $69.97; amazon.com

Buy It! Personalized Laser Engraved Tactical Pocket Knife, $19.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Personalized Leather Portfolio Notebook Journal Cover, $34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Personalized Custom Leather Keychain, $11.35; amazon.com

