Amazon's Fitness Trackers Are Nearly 50% Off Today — Including a Free 12-Month Halo Membership

While a Halo membership is not required to use the fitness trackers, it's helpful to have a well-rounded plan. It provides bonus metrics like the intensity of your activity, and your activity score — versus just your steps, heart rate, and calories burned for non-members. It also gives you access to a Halo Movement assessment which helps you avoid common injuries by improving everyday movements like twisting or reaching. The personalized movement program can help improve your exercise game. Plus, as a member you'll get access to hundreds of workout videos from brands like Orange Theory that you can stream from your phone or cast to your TV.