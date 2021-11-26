Amazon's Fitness Trackers Are Nearly 50% Off Today — Including a Free 12-Month Halo Membership
By now, most of us know that staying healthy goes beyond just hitting the gym. To get a full picture of our overall wellness we also need to consider our mental and emotional state, which are strongly tied to our stress levels. But how do you track these hard-to-quantify metrics to help improve your well-being? With Amazon Halo fitness trackers — which are currently on sale until November 29.
The best-selling Amazon Halo View and Halo Band fitness trackers not only track your heart rate, sleep score, blood oxygen level, and movement points, but they also offer ways to improve these scores through the free Halo app. When you purchase your Amazon Halo View you'll get a 12-month Halo membership for free, and when you purchase the Amazon Halo Band you'll get a six-month Halo membership for free. The Halo memberships are normally $3.99 a month and provide even more in-depth metrics.
Buy It! Amazon Halo View, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
While a Halo membership is not required to use the fitness trackers, it's helpful to have a well-rounded plan. It provides bonus metrics like the intensity of your activity, and your activity score — versus just your steps, heart rate, and calories burned for non-members. It also gives you access to a Halo Movement assessment which helps you avoid common injuries by improving everyday movements like twisting or reaching. The personalized movement program can help improve your exercise game. Plus, as a member you'll get access to hundreds of workout videos from brands like Orange Theory that you can stream from your phone or cast to your TV.
While weight loss isn't always the goal, Halo membership is helpful if it is. It gives you over 450 healthy recipes in the app from brands like Whole Foods so you can stay on track with your nutrition. It also provides a body composition assessment from a photo of you to determine your body fat percentage, which can give a more accurate assessment than your BMI alone. And it uses a 3D model image of your body to track your progress over time.
Buy It! Amazon Halo Band, $54.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com
As a Halo member, you can also use your sleep score to determine how long it takes you to fall asleep, how often you wake up during the night, how long you're in a REM, light, or deep phase of sleep, and your sleep temperature. By using those metrics, Halo can offer personalized tips to better your rest. There are also mindfulness programs, daily meditations, and soothing sleep sounds available in the app for even further relaxation.
Another member-only feature? Tone analysis, which analyzes your voice at different points of the day and tells you if you're sound energetic and positive or a bit overwhelmed. It allows you to have a better relationship with others — and perhaps schedule important meetings after 11 am if you notice you tend to sound tired and groggy before then.
While both Halo fitness trackers offer the same level of tracking, the main difference is that the Halo View has a screen that can provide on-the-go notifications and alerts, while the Halo Band is a more discreet, screen-free choice, for those who want to avoid distractions throughout the day and truly stay present. The Halo Band is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and swim-proof.
Shop More Amazon Black Friday 2021 Deals:
- Even Picky Shoppers Are Buying Duplicates of These Bed Sheets — and They're 49% Off at Amazon
- So Many Levi's Jeans Are Up to 51% Off for Black Friday on Amazon
- Amazon's Fitness Trackers Are Nearly 50% Off Today — Including a Free 12-Month Halo Membership
- Amazon's Pillow Deals Start at Just $16 — and Major Brands Like Casper, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic Are Included