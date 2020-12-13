Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

15 Amazon Gifts Under $10 That Look More Expensive Than They Are

Calling all savvy shoppers! These under-$10 gifts are here to help you stay on budget this holiday season.

Whether you’re after stocking stuffers, white elephant gift ideas, or just a few fun trinkets to gift this holiday season, we rounded up a few items from Amazon that you can get in time for the holidays. They’re all under $10, and they hail from Amazon’s food, beauty, games, and tech departments.

Amazon Gifts Under $10:

Those relying heavily on tech this year — especially those working and schooling from home — will no doubt appreciate gadgets like Amazon’s now-$10 Echo Flex device, which can be plugged in anywhere to stream entertainment, voice-operate other smart home gadgets, and more. And anyone with a pair of AirPods will love receiving a colorful case cover, which protects their precious earbuds, makes them easy to spot, and allows them to be clipped onto bags and keys.

Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable gifts — if you know where to look. Start with our curated shopping list below, or head over to the retailer’s Holiday Gift hub to find more ideas. You’re bound to find a few things that are so enticing, you’ll want to grab them for yourself, too!

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Burt’s Bees Essential Gift Set, $9.69; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! If You Can Read This Novelty Socks, $9.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unisex Beanie Hat with Face Mask Button, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jenga Classic Game, $8 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! I Love You Reminder Box Sign, $8.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Oxo Good Grips Three-in-One Avocado Slicer, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Burt’s Bees Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Four-Pack, $9.19 with coupon (orig. $9.57); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Uno Game Set, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Pooch Selfie Dog Selfie Stick, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! One Line a Day Journal, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Echo Flex, $9.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Pavoi Rose Gold Initial Necklace, $9.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mike’s Hot Honey, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Gmyle AirPods Case Cover with Keychain, $5.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolate Gift Set, $9.02 with coupon (orig. $9.49); amazon.com

