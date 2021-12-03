What Gifts Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Holiday Season? These 8 Top-Sellers That Start at $15
It's officially the holiday season, and shoppers took advantage of Amazon's (ongoing) Cyber sales to get gifts. And according to the retailer, droves of people were after the same few items that saw huge sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Amazon revealed its top-selling products from Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a recent press release, and the list featured eight giftable items that start at $15. If you're looking for ideas or inspiration for presents, these top-rated Amazon finds — including beauty products, electronics, comfy clothes, and smart home devices — are sure to be a hit with recipients. Many have racked up thousands of five-star ratings, and even better, several are included in Amazon's Cyber Week sale.
Amazon's Top-Selling Gifts
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $109 (orig. $159)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Hot Air Brush, $35.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation), $44.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Sengled Smart Light Bulb, $14.99
- Beats Studio Buds, $149.95
- Colorfulkoala Women's High-Waisted Yoga Pants, $22.99
"It was Amazon's biggest kickoff to the holiday shopping season ever," the retailer announced in a press statement. Despite more than 10,000 products being on sale, many flocked towards the same types of items: wireless earbuds, smart home devices, and affordable finds going for $50 or less. Amazon continued, "Some of this year's top-selling categories included Home, Toys, and Apparel, and best-selling items were Apple AirPods, Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Sengled Smart Light Bulbs, Beats Studio Buds, and Colorfulkoala Yoga Pants."
The retailer went on to mention a few more popular products from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, saying that shoppers also went for iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuums, Shark IQ robot vacuums, Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation) smart displays, JBL Live 300 wireless headphones, National Geographic Earth Science kits, Hasbro Connect 4 games, Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed beanies, Revlon Volcanic face rollers, and Philips Norelco Multigroom All-in-One grooming kits.
All of these top-sellers have received rave reviews from owners who call them great gifts. And even though product shortages and shipping delays are already impacting consumers, many of these sought-after presents are still in stock, ready to ship, and marked down. In fact, some of these extended sales come with savings of up to 50 percent.
Amazon has gift guides galore this year, plus thousands of items that are still discounted through its hub of Cyber Week deals. But if you're hoping to make your gift hunting fast and simple, check out these best-sellers below. Just be sure to grab them soon because there's no word on how long these supplies or discounts will last.
