Shop

Amazon Has Tons of Gifts for Men Under $50 — Here Are Some of the Best You Can Buy

Gifts for self care, cooking, gaming, and more
By Sarah Toscano December 06, 2021 04:45 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list can be a challenge (to say the least). And now that it's December, chances are, your Google search history is cluttered with terms like "gifts for girlfriends," "gifts for foodies," "gifts for techies," and endless variations of the sort. Your search inquiries may even be general and include terms like "gifts for men," so you can find inspiration on what to buy for your dad, uncle, brother, grandpa, boyfriend, etc. all in one spot. If you're looking for a gift for a man, but are looking to keep your budget under $50 and avoid in-person shopping, here's a handy list of some of the best gifts for men you can buy right on Amazon at your desired price point. The gifts are even divided into categories based on potential hobbies and interests to make things easier for you.

There are some men who you will constantly find outdoors, whether they are hiking, biking, camping, or indulging in some other type of adventurous activity. For the outdoorsman in your life, you may want to consider giving them the gift of a lightweight backpack they can take with them on all their expeditions, or perhaps a hammock they can set up among the trees to soak in the nature they love so much. But maybe you know a man who is always in the kitchen, concocting new meals and desserts at any chance they get. In which case, you may want to consider giving him a gift set of salts, spices, or truffle oils.

Buying gifts for gamers can be especially tricky because you may immediately be inclined to buy them a new video game. However, chances are you don't know every title in an avid gamer's library, and you run the risk of buying them a duplicate of a game they already own. You may want to opt for a gaming accessory instead, or even home decor inspired by video games. You can buy this Nintendo Switch Carry Case for a Nintendo Switch user, this Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for a PC gamer, or this PlayStation Icons Light for a PlayStation fan. 

You can also give the gift of self-care with options like this L'Occitane Relaxing & Foaming Lavender Bubble Bath or this Homesick Roadtrip Scented Candle. Plus, there's no shortage of easily giftable men's fashion on Amazon — just take a look at this Sandbank Slim Fit Lightweight Bomber Jacket and these Goodthreads Men's 5-Pack Patterned Socks.  

If you're looking for gift ideas for men under $50, check out more interest-based options below.

Outdoor Adventure Gifts

Credit: Amazon

Gaming Gifts

Credit: Amazon

Fitness Gifts

Credit: Amazon

Self-Care Gifts

Credit: Amazon

Fashion Gifts

Credit: Amazon

Home Entertainment Gifts

Credit: Amazon

Kitchen and Culinary Gifts

Credit: Amazon

Pop Culture Gifts

Credit: Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com