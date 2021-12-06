Amazon Has Tons of Gifts for Men Under $50 — Here Are Some of the Best You Can Buy
Finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list can be a challenge (to say the least). And now that it's December, chances are, your Google search history is cluttered with terms like "gifts for girlfriends," "gifts for foodies," "gifts for techies," and endless variations of the sort. Your search inquiries may even be general and include terms like "gifts for men," so you can find inspiration on what to buy for your dad, uncle, brother, grandpa, boyfriend, etc. all in one spot. If you're looking for a gift for a man, but are looking to keep your budget under $50 and avoid in-person shopping, here's a handy list of some of the best gifts for men you can buy right on Amazon at your desired price point. The gifts are even divided into categories based on potential hobbies and interests to make things easier for you.
There are some men who you will constantly find outdoors, whether they are hiking, biking, camping, or indulging in some other type of adventurous activity. For the outdoorsman in your life, you may want to consider giving them the gift of a lightweight backpack they can take with them on all their expeditions, or perhaps a hammock they can set up among the trees to soak in the nature they love so much. But maybe you know a man who is always in the kitchen, concocting new meals and desserts at any chance they get. In which case, you may want to consider giving him a gift set of salts, spices, or truffle oils.
Buying gifts for gamers can be especially tricky because you may immediately be inclined to buy them a new video game. However, chances are you don't know every title in an avid gamer's library, and you run the risk of buying them a duplicate of a game they already own. You may want to opt for a gaming accessory instead, or even home decor inspired by video games. You can buy this Nintendo Switch Carry Case for a Nintendo Switch user, this Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for a PC gamer, or this PlayStation Icons Light for a PlayStation fan.
You can also give the gift of self-care with options like this L'Occitane Relaxing & Foaming Lavender Bubble Bath or this Homesick Roadtrip Scented Candle. Plus, there's no shortage of easily giftable men's fashion on Amazon — just take a look at this Sandbank Slim Fit Lightweight Bomber Jacket and these Goodthreads Men's 5-Pack Patterned Socks.
If you're looking for gift ideas for men under $50, check out more interest-based options below.
Outdoor Adventure Gifts
- Therm-a-Rest Compressible Travel Pillow, $35.74
- Ready America 70280 72 Hour Emergency Kit, $37.97 (orig. $49.99)
- Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks, $23.95
- Hydro Flask Water Bottle, $25.99 (orig. $32.95)
- Venture Pal Lightweight Backpack, $20.99
- TrailBuddy Collapsible Hiking Poles, $37.99 (orig. $39.99)
- 100 Hikes of a Lifetime: The World's Ultimate Scenic Trails by Kate Siber, $27.99
Gaming Gifts
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $22.25 (orig. $44.99)
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller, $44.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Orzly Nintendo Switch Carry Case, $18.87 (orig. $19.99)
- Playstation Icons Light, $31.99
- Pac-Man and Ghosts Light, $28.98 (orig. $21.99)
- Sonic the Hedgehog Cable Guy Device Holder, $20.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Atari 2600/7800: A Visual Compendium, $27
- Nintendo Switch GameCube Style Controller, $47.55
- Overwatch — Tracer Funko Pop, $12.75
Fitness Gifts
- Dark Iron Fitness Weight Lifting Belt, $49.97
- Proud Panda Heavy Jump Rope, $26.99 (orig $39.99)
- TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller, $34.95 (orig $39.99)
- SKLZ Speed and Agility Ladder, $29.99
- Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar, $39.98 (orig $60)
Self-Care Gifts
- Brickell Men's Restoring Eye Cream, $40
- Philips Norelco All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000, $34.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Jack Black The Triple Play Set, $49
- Homesick Roadtrip Scented Candle, $28.34 (orig. $34)
- NY Threads Mens Hooded Fleece Robe, $29.99 (orig. $32.99)
- L'Occitane Relaxing & Foaming Lavender Bubble Bath, $39
- Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler, $28.99
- Tea Forte Tea Sampler Gift Set, $19.79 (orig. $21.82)
Fashion Gifts
- Levi's Barstow Denim Western Snap-Up Shirt, $44.99
- Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans, $33.92
- Sandbank Slim Fit Lightweight Bomber Jacket, $32.39 with coupon (orig. $33.99)
- Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt, $12 with coupon (orig. $22)
- Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie, $29.07
- Goodthreads Men's 5-Pack Patterned Socks, $15.80
- Dockers Slim Fit Ultimate Chino, $28.14–$49.99
Home Entertainment Gifts
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, $27.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Victrola Vintage Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player, $49.57 (orig. $59.99)
- Govee TV LED Backlight, $15.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Roku Express 4K+ 2021, $28.98 (orig. $39.99)
Kitchen and Culinary Gifts
- Star Wars Death Star Circo Cheese Set with Tools, $34.29 with coupon (orig. $58.95)
- Personalized Miniature Steak Branding Iron, $35
- Elbee Home 8-Piece Nonstick Baking Set, $49.99
- Saltverk Salts Gift Box, $44.99
- Mike's Hot Honey Gourmet Gift Basket, $39.99
- Porcelain Mortar and Pestle Set, $15.89
- Chef Kenny Gilbert's Ultimate Spice Blends Gift Set, $42.99
- TruffleHunter Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set, $39.95
Pop Culture Gifts
- Mini Planet Handcrafted Dungeons and Dragons Dice Set, $45
- Studio Ghibli Spirited Away Teacup, $22
- The Mandalorian — Mandalorian Holding The Child Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.99)
- The Witcher — Geralt Funko Pop, $16.99
- Funko Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game, $26.44 (orig. $34.99)
- The Lord of The Rings Edition Monopoly, $41.99
- Doctor Who: A Brief History of Time Lords by Steve Tribe, $19.99
- Marvel Encyclopedia (New Edition) by Stephen Wiacek, $22.04
- The Art of Vintage DC Comics: 100 Postcards, $13.83 (orig. $22.95)
- The Office Shot Glass Gift Set, $19.99
