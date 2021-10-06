Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides Are Here! Shop the Best 15 Things Under $50
The holidays are still a few months away, but if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, Amazon is here to help. Along with releasing thousands of early Black Friday-worthy deals, the retailer just dropped its biggest selection of gift guides ever.
These curated lists are jam-packed with ideas for gifting friends, family, and even yourself, and offer an easier way to shop across multiple categories. This year, there are eight different gift guides to browse: Fashion, Home, Electronics, Beauty, Sport & Outdoors, Holiday Toy List, Stocking Stuffers, and Customers' Most-Loved Gifts.
Within each of them, you can see what products are trending and filter to find giftable items within your budget. Several guides also feature a live stream with experts and influencers sharing insight on some of their top picks. To help you find the best gifts on Amazon, we combed through each of the guides to bring you 15 products under $50.
Best Gifts Under $50 from Amazon
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2, $8.49 (orig. $12.99)
- Paw Patrol Chase's Patrol Cruiser Vehicle with Collectible Figure, $9.89
- Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Parlovable Cross Band Slippers, $16.99–$22.99
- Sioro Silk Satin Pajamas, $19.99–$28.95
- Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $19.99 (orig. $28.99)
- Zessica Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts, $27.99–$36.99
- The Drop Preston Belt Bag, $29.90
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, $34 (orig. $40)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (orig. $59.99)
- The Comfy Dream Oversized Light Microfiber Wearable Blanket, $39.99
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $43.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Nest Fragrances Birchwood Pine Scented Classic Candle, $44
- Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven Cooker, $49.99
'Tis the season to snuggle up — that's why our list is full of cozy staples from Amazon's holiday fashion guide. Some of our must-haves include this set of buttery soft silk pajamas, this oversized sweatshirt blanket from Shark Tank, and these highly reviewed fuzzy slippers.
Speaking of products with lots of positive ratings, we also came across a few can't-miss deals on popular items from the customer-loved gift guide. Deals include these Sony wireless headphones for 37 percent off, this Lego set that comes with 790 building blocks for $16 off, and these big claw hair clips that are going viral on TikTok for less than $4 apiece.
If you or someone you know loves all things makeup, skincare, and hair care, check out Amazon's beauty gift guide to find an assortment of staple and luxury products. Peep the amazing sale items, like the Revlon hair dryer for 42 percent off and the Sunday Riley vitamin C serum for $6 off.
Amazon is essentially a one-stop shop for all of your holiday gifting needs, no matter who or what you're shopping for. Keep scrolling to add our under $50 must-have items to your cart or head to the retailer's website to browse all the gift guides.
