Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides Are Here! Shop the Best 15 Things Under $50

Including the Revlon hair dryer, Sony headphones, and more products on sale
By Alex Warner
October 06, 2021 08:00 AM
The holidays are still a few months away, but if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, Amazon is here to help. Along with releasing thousands of early Black Friday-worthy deals, the retailer just dropped its biggest selection of gift guides ever

These curated lists are jam-packed with ideas for gifting friends, family, and even yourself, and offer an easier way to shop across multiple categories. This year, there are eight different gift guides to browse: Fashion, Home, Electronics, Beauty, Sport & Outdoors, Holiday Toy List, Stocking Stuffers, and Customers' Most-Loved Gifts

Within each of them, you can see what products are trending and filter to find giftable items within your budget. Several guides also feature a live stream with experts and influencers sharing insight on some of their top picks. To help you find the best gifts on Amazon, we combed through each of the guides to bring you 15 products under $50.

Best Gifts Under $50 from Amazon

'Tis the season to snuggle up — that's why our list is full of cozy staples from Amazon's holiday fashion guide. Some of our must-haves include this set of buttery soft silk pajamas, this oversized sweatshirt blanket from Shark Tank, and these highly reviewed fuzzy slippers

Speaking of products with lots of positive ratings, we also came across a few can't-miss deals on popular items from the customer-loved gift guide. Deals include these Sony wireless headphones for 37 percent off, this Lego set that comes with 790 building blocks for $16 off, and these big claw hair clips that are going viral on TikTok for less than $4 apiece.

If you or someone you know loves all things makeup, skincare, and hair care, check out Amazon's beauty gift guide to find an assortment of staple and luxury products. Peep the amazing sale items, like the Revlon hair dryer for 42 percent off and the Sunday Riley vitamin C serum for $6 off. 

Amazon is essentially a one-stop shop for all of your holiday gifting needs, no matter who or what you're shopping for. Keep scrolling to add our under $50 must-have items to your cart or head to the retailer's website to browse all the gift guides.

Credit: Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2

$8.49
($12.99 save 35%)
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Paw Patrol Chase's Patrol Cruiser Vehicle with Collectible Figure

$9.89
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips

$13.99
($16.99 save 18%)
shop it
Credit: Amazon

Parlovable Cross Band Slippers

$16.99
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Sioro Silk Satin Pajamas

$19.99
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

$16.99
($28.99 save 41%)
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Zessica Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts

$27.99
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

The Drop Preston Belt Bag

$29.90
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

$34.00
($40.00 save 15%)
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$34.99
($59.99 save 42%)
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones

$38.00
($59.99 save 37%)
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

The Comfy Dream Oversized Light Microfiber Wearable Blanket

$39.99
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box

$43.99
($59.99 save 27%)
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Nest Fragrances Birchwood Pine Scented Classic Candle

$44.00
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven Cooker

$49.99
shop it
Amazon

