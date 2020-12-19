The 10 Best Gift Baskets Under $40 from Amazon That Will Arrive by Christmas
For all your hard-to-shop-for friends and family members
If you have hard-to-shop-for friends and family members, you probably face the same gifting struggle each year when the holidays roll around. What do you get the person who has everything? Our answer: a basket filled with delicious treats. And luckily, Amazon has tons of gift baskets for under $40 that will still arrive in time for Christmas.
For the person on your list with a serious sweet tooth, we’d recommend sending David’s Fresh-Baked Winter Wonderland Tin. This gift basket comes with an assortment of chocolate chip, chocolate and white chocolate chip, and red velvet cookies, all packaged in a holiday-themed tin. The recipient doesn’t have to worry about finishing all the treats right away because they can stay in the freezer for up to six months.
“Not too sweet, not too salty,” one reviewer wrote about the cookies. “Perfect in taste. They are delicious!”
Buy It! David's Fresh-Baked Winter Wonderland Tin, $29.95; amazon.com
On the other end of the food gifting spectrum, we have the CherryPicked Fresh Fruit Gift Basket for $37. This basket comes with four varieties of fresh apples, each individually chosen for maximum ripeness, color, and size. It makes an ideal gift for anyone who would choose a juicy piece of fruit over a sugary dessert.
Buy It! CherryPicked Fresh Fruit Gift Basket, $36.99; amazon.com
And right in the middle of baked goods and fresh fruit, you can get the Oh! Nuts Holiday Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Basket. The best-selling basket features an assortment of dried fruits and nuts, including medjool dates, papaya chunks, California peaches, dried apple rings, Turkish apricots, dried cranberries, pineapple chunks, kiwi slices, dried pears, pistachios, almonds, and sun-dried plums.
“My husband and I received this as an anniversary gift before a weekend of hiking and camping in the mountains. What a perfect gift! So delicious! The dried fruit was just so darn good, and I believe those were the best pistachios we’ve ever eaten. Can’t wait to gift this to ourselves,” one of the 1,400 five-star reviewers wrote.
Buy It! Oh! Nuts Holiday Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Basket, $36.99; amazon.com
You only have a short amount of time left to finish up your holiday shopping, so we recommend adding these baskets to your cart before it’s too late. Shop seven more gift baskets from Amazon for under $40 below.
Buy It! Bean Box Coffee + Chocolate Gift Box, $40; amazon.com
Buy It! Redbox Movie Night Care Package, $27.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Hazel & Creme Chocolate Cookie Gift Basket, $25.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Hazel & Creme Chocolate Pretzel Gift Basket, $35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! CraveBox Care Package, $23.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Blue Ribbon Care Package, $23.98; amazon.com
Buy It! David’s Cookies Merry Christmas Assorted Cookies, $32.95; amazon.com
