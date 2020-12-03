Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Fleece Gift Guide Is Full of Cozy Finds — and Prices Start at $20
Cozy season is officially upon us, and it seems like everyone is thrilled to break out their favorite fluffy outerwear as temperatures drop. Even Amazon is on board: The website just quietly released an entire gift guide devoted to fleece jackets, coats, and vests that’ll dominate your holiday wishlist.
The “Feel-Good Fleece” gift guide features Amazon’s top picks for affordable, ultra-soft outerwear for the whole family. Brands on the list include Daily Ritual, Starter, and Amazon Essentials, whose Classic Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket is the reigning best-seller in the women’s fleece jackets category. Every women’s item in the gift guide is available for under $60, with prices starting as low as $20 for the Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Vest.
Amazon-Approved Fleece Jackets and Vests:
- Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket, $20.90–$21
- Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket, $33.70–$49
- Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Vest, $22.51–$25.99
- Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Quarter-Zip Jacket, $28.90–$29
- Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Lapel Coat, $59
- Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Vest, $19.90–$20
- Amazon Essentials Plus Size Full-Zip Polar Fleece Vest, $21.22–$23
- Starter Standard Polar Fleece Pullover with Pockets, $22.56–$25
Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of the gift guide’s Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Lapel Coat, which puts a plush spin on a classic peacoat. “This coat is just as good or better than others I have tried on that cost twice as much,” one customer wrote. “I am so glad I kept my eye on this and pounced as soon as it was back in stock.”
Searching for a functional statement jacket? This reviewer says the Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Quarter-Zip is the way to go: “I ordered it on a whim because I liked the buffalo check pattern for the holiday season and it was inexpensive. Turns out, it was a great find! It’s very soft and warm and I particularly like that the pockets have zippers. I’d definitely recommend this and may purchase another for myself.”
Check out our top picks from the Amazon “Feel-Good Fleece” gift guide below. Some of the jackets highlighted have already sold out, so don’t hesitate to add to your cart if something catches your eye.
