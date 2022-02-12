This Amazon Fire Tablet with Over 49,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Marked Down to Its Cheapest Price
Amazon is celebrating Valentine's Day with a major sale on its devices — and one of the most popular gadgets is marked down to its lowest price.
On sale for 50 percent off, the Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB tablet boasts all kinds of functions. You can use it to stream movies, check your email, listen to music, play games, browse the internet, make video calls, and more — but it has a bigger screen than a smartphone, which is great for watching shows. Plus, it's more portable and lightweight than a desktop or laptop, making it easier to carry around the house or take with you on the go.
Another standout feature is its battery life, which lets you stream your favorite movies on Netflix, hop on Zoom with your loved ones, and read e-books on the Kindle app for up to 12 hours. And it takes less than five hours to fully recharge.
Buy It! Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB Tablet, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
More than 49,000 customers have given the tablet a five-star rating, citing its long battery life, compact size, durability, and easy setup. Others rave about the functionality and display of the screen. "The screen quality makes all the colors vibrant, and the touch screen works like a dream," one reviewer wrote.
Some shoppers call out how fast it is, too. One praised how quickly it loads emails and websites, adding that it "launches applications almost instantly."
The tablet, which comes in four colors, normally costs $90, but it's just $45 with the deal. Just keep in mind that it's the ad-supported version, meaning ads will appear on the lockscreen when you're not using the tablet. While the sale lasts, you can also score savings on all of the other Amazon Fire tablets, including the newest model.
If you're looking for an incredible deal on a gadget with a bunch of handy features, head to Amazon to snap up the Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB tablet while it's at its cheapest price, or shop other Fire tablets for up to 50 percent off.
