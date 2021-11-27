Shop

The Brand New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever, and It's Half Off

The kids’ version is discounted, too
By Claire Harmeyer November 27, 2021 12:00 PM
When you think about buying a tablet, you probably envision the high price tags that often come along with tech purchases, and you might hesitate to make the investment. But while a new desktop computer will most likely cost you a pretty penny, a tablet is way more affordable — and just as useful for the same purposes. If there's ever been a time to take the plunge and purchase your own tablet, it's now, while Black Friday Sales are still happening. Because for the first time ever, the brand-new Amazon Fire Tablet is on sale — and it's discounted by a whopping 50 percent.

Just like your smartphone, the ways you can use a tablet are endless: reading e-books, streaming your favorite shows, and working on the go, to name a few. However, a bigger screen and keyboard make reading and typing much easier, without burdening you with the weight of a laptop. The All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet is the perfect starter model to get you hooked, especially when it's on sale for half off.

Amazon's newest tablet, which usually costs $150, but is just $75 today, features a 10-inch screen, 32GB, and a 12-hour battery life, so you can use it on long road trips without needing access to an outlet. You can easily download all your most-used apps like Netflix, Hulu, Outlook, and Spotify for convenient entertainment and work. Plus, Alexa is already built-in, so you can ask your tablet to play music, check the weather, and even make phone calls. 

Even though it's new, over 24,000 Amazon shoppers have already given the Fire Tablet a five-star rating, and they rave about its clear screen, quick charge time, and high-quality speaker. In case you missed it the first time, this tablet has never been on sale before, so there's not a rarer Black Friday deal than this. And if you're looking for a new gadget to keep your little one occupied, the kids version is 40 percent off, too. Your Christmas list just got shorter.

