The Brand New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever, and It's Half Off

When you think about buying a tablet, you probably envision the high price tags that often come along with tech purchases, and you might hesitate to make the investment. But while a new desktop computer will most likely cost you a pretty penny, a tablet is way more affordable — and just as useful for the same purposes. If there's ever been a time to take the plunge and purchase your own tablet, it's now, while Black Friday Sales are still happening. Because for the first time ever, the brand-new Amazon Fire Tablet is on sale — and it's discounted by a whopping 50 percent.