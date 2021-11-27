The Brand New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever, and It's Half Off
When you think about buying a tablet, you probably envision the high price tags that often come along with tech purchases, and you might hesitate to make the investment. But while a new desktop computer will most likely cost you a pretty penny, a tablet is way more affordable — and just as useful for the same purposes. If there's ever been a time to take the plunge and purchase your own tablet, it's now, while Black Friday Sales are still happening. Because for the first time ever, the brand-new Amazon Fire Tablet is on sale — and it's discounted by a whopping 50 percent.
Just like your smartphone, the ways you can use a tablet are endless: reading e-books, streaming your favorite shows, and working on the go, to name a few. However, a bigger screen and keyboard make reading and typing much easier, without burdening you with the weight of a laptop. The All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet is the perfect starter model to get you hooked, especially when it's on sale for half off.
Buy It! Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Amazon's newest tablet, which usually costs $150, but is just $75 today, features a 10-inch screen, 32GB, and a 12-hour battery life, so you can use it on long road trips without needing access to an outlet. You can easily download all your most-used apps like Netflix, Hulu, Outlook, and Spotify for convenient entertainment and work. Plus, Alexa is already built-in, so you can ask your tablet to play music, check the weather, and even make phone calls.
Even though it's new, over 24,000 Amazon shoppers have already given the Fire Tablet a five-star rating, and they rave about its clear screen, quick charge time, and high-quality speaker. In case you missed it the first time, this tablet has never been on sale before, so there's not a rarer Black Friday deal than this. And if you're looking for a new gadget to keep your little one occupied, the kids version is 40 percent off, too. Your Christmas list just got shorter.
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:
- The Brand New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever, and It's Half Off
- Deal Alert! This $299 Oprah-Loved Smart Oven Is Only $49 Right Now
- 25 Everyday Essentials You Can Get for $20 or Less at Amazon Right Now
- These Celeb-Loved Ugg Sandals Are 40% Off During Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale