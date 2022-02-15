Amazon Put the Lightweight Tablet That Shoppers Say Is 'Better Than a Laptop' on Sale
If you're looking to replace your laptop with a lightweight smart device that's portable and budget-friendly, consider picking up this popular tablet bundle that's on sale for less than $200.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB tablet bundle comes with the all-new fire tablet (which has more than 46,500 five-star ratings) and a detachable bluetooth keyboard and case. It also comes with a 12-month Microsoft 365 personal subscription that includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Skype, Outlook, and OneDrive cloud storage.
Equipped with all the convenient features of a laptop, the tablet can be used to take notes, check your emails, listen to music, shop online, read e-books, stream your favorite movies and TV shows, video call loved ones, and more. In addition to using the keyboard or touchscreen, you also have the option of controlling the tablet with your voice by asking Alexa to do anything from opening social media apps to playing videos.
The 10.1-inch tablet is not only compact, but also super lightweight. With the keyboard attached, it weighs a total of about 2.4 pounds, so it's a breeze to tote around — whether you're taking it to a local coffee shop or a vacation spot across the country.
With a 1080p resolution, it has a clear display that's 10 percent brighter than older versions. Plus, the screen is made with durable aluminosilicate glass, meaning it'll hold up to everyday use.
Buy It! Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 32GB with Bluetooth Keyboard Case, $189.98 (orig. $269.97); amazon.com
Shoppers have left glowing reviews for the tablet bundle, saying it's "better than a laptop." Some reviewers rave about the tablet being "super fast," with one mentioned that the processor "does a fantastic job running all the apps." Customers also love the "phenomenal" battery life that lasts up to 12 hours and only takes four hours to fully recharge.
The ad-supported 32GB tablet, which is available in four colors, usually costs $270 as part of the keyboard-case bundle. But with the sale, it's marked down to just $190 — a great deal compared to standard laptops, which can cost hundreds more.
Head to Amazon to save 29 percent on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet bundle before the deal ends.
