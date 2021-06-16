Amazon's Father's Day Home Gift Guide Has Hundreds of Amazing Last-Minute Ideas for Every Kind of Dad

Still stuck on what to get for Father's Day? To take the stress out of finding the perfect gift before the big day, which falls on June 20 this year, Amazon launched its Father's Day Home Gift Guide. The gift guide is filled with hundreds of items that cover various home categories and will delight any type of dad - even the ones that insist that they have everything and don't want anything. Not only will you find an amazing gift, but Prime members also get free two-day shipping, which is ideal for any last-minute shoppers.