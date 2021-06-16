Amazon's Father's Day Home Gift Guide Has Hundreds of Amazing Last-Minute Ideas for Every Kind of Dad

Tons of kitchen, decor, tech, and outdoor items are on sale
By Emily Belfiore
June 15, 2021 09:30 PM
Still stuck on what to get for Father's Day? To take the stress out of finding the perfect gift before the big day, which falls on June 20 this year, Amazon launched its Father's Day Home Gift Guide. The gift guide is filled with hundreds of items that cover various home categories and will delight any type of dad - even the ones that insist that they have everything and don't want anything. Not only will you find an amazing gift, but Prime members also get free two-day shipping, which is ideal for any last-minute shoppers

Spanning across the home and decor, kitchen, power tools, and gardening and outdoor categories, Amazon's Father's Day gift guide includes everything from trendy appliances like air fryers and sous vides to dad-approved essentials such as top-of-the-line electric drills and innovative grills and smokers. For dads who enjoy hanging out in the backyard, there are plenty of quality outdoor furniture pieces and accessories to choose from, in addition to some impressive tech gifts and smart home gadgets. And if you're looking for something extra special, there's the option to get a personalized gift for dad as well. 

Plus the online megastore was even generous enough to throw some deals in there too. Right now, you can save on iRobot mops and vacuums, Bosch power tools, and other must-haves from best-selling brands. Below, explore the best gifts from the Amazon Father's Day Home Gift Guide so you can celebrate your dad with the perfect present

Shop Home and Decor Gifts

Shop Kitchen Gifts 

Shop Tech and Smart Home Gifts

Shop Power Tool Gifts 

Shop Gardening and Outdoor Gifts  

Shop Personalized Gifts

