Amazon's Father's Day Home Gift Guide Has Hundreds of Amazing Last-Minute Ideas for Every Kind of Dad
Still stuck on what to get for Father's Day? To take the stress out of finding the perfect gift before the big day, which falls on June 20 this year, Amazon launched its Father's Day Home Gift Guide. The gift guide is filled with hundreds of items that cover various home categories and will delight any type of dad - even the ones that insist that they have everything and don't want anything. Not only will you find an amazing gift, but Prime members also get free two-day shipping, which is ideal for any last-minute shoppers.
Spanning across the home and decor, kitchen, power tools, and gardening and outdoor categories, Amazon's Father's Day gift guide includes everything from trendy appliances like air fryers and sous vides to dad-approved essentials such as top-of-the-line electric drills and innovative grills and smokers. For dads who enjoy hanging out in the backyard, there are plenty of quality outdoor furniture pieces and accessories to choose from, in addition to some impressive tech gifts and smart home gadgets. And if you're looking for something extra special, there's the option to get a personalized gift for dad as well.
Plus the online megastore was even generous enough to throw some deals in there too. Right now, you can save on iRobot mops and vacuums, Bosch power tools, and other must-haves from best-selling brands. Below, explore the best gifts from the Amazon Father's Day Home Gift Guide so you can celebrate your dad with the perfect present.
Shop Home and Decor Gifts
- Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player and Multimedia Center, $148.99
- Pulaski Larson Theatre Recliner, from $714.99
- Ameriwood Home Lumina Fireplace TV Stand, $405.47
- Outland Living Series Fire Table, $729.99
- Atlantic Viper 3000 Gaming Desk, $198.28 (orig. $399.99)
- Urban Industrial Craft Edison Desk Lamp, $69
Shop Kitchen Gifts
- Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $99 (orig. $129)
- Cosori Air Fryer XL, $97.98 with coupon (orig. $119.99)
- Grosche Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker, $34.99
- Unicook Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Barbecue Skewer Set, $14.99
- Fairly Odd Novelties Table Golf Shot Glass Drinking Game, $20.99 (orig. $22.99)
- W&P Homemade Gin Kit, $40.77 (orig. $50)
Shop Tech and Smart Home Gifts
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop, $349 (orig. $449.99)
- Kodak Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer, $99.23
- Nintendo Switch Lite, $199.99
- Ring Spotlight Security Camera, $159.99
- Greenco Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $24.99
- Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $99.99 (orig. $109.95)
Shop Power Tool Gifts
- Bosch 18V Compact Drill/Driver Kit, $89 (orig. $129)
- Dewalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, $59 (orig. $69.97)
- Bosch GLM 20 Blaze 65' Laser Distance Measure, $39.97 (orig. $49.99)
- Skil Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver, $21.49
- Dremel Versa Cleaning Set, $39.97 (orig. $49)
- Gerber Gear 31-003567 Armbar Drive Multitool, $31.28 (orig. $41)
Shop Gardening and Outdoor Gifts
- Lazy Daze Double Quilted Fabric Hammock, $79.99
- Traeger Grills Ranger Grill and Smoker, $399
- Keter Pacific Outdoor Cool Bar Side Table, $79
- AeroGarden Harvest Elite, $149.99 (orig. $179.95)
- Pleasant Hearth Martin Fire Pit, $155.37 (orig. $179.99)
- Worx PowerShare Trimmer & Turbine Blower Combo Kit, $169.47 (orig. $219.99)