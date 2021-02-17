According to an Amazon Fashion Expert, These Are the Under-$50 Wardrobe Gems Worth Shopping

Amazon has so many covetable clothes and accessories, it can be tough to know exactly what to shop. Thankfully, fashion experts like Katie Sands have set out to make the process easier, one recommendation at a time. For years, the influencer has dished out style tips on her blog, Honestly Kate, and now she's bringing her knowledge to Amazon.
Sands is a Style Host for Amazon Live, where she highlights some of the site's most fashion-forward wardrobe staples. In an email, she showed PEOPLE her current favorites in categories like outerwear, footwear, and everything in between. The best part? Each item on her list costs less than $50.
Sands says she actually owns most of the styles she picked, from a pair of trendy denim joggers to a slip dress she purchased in multiple colors. Keep scrolling to learn more about her under-$50 Amazon fashion picks, along with her tips for styling them.
"This padded shoulder tee is equal parts laid-back and fashion-forward," Sands told PEOPLE. "The boxier tee gives your basic white tee a little more structure, and you can't beat the price of this Amazon find under $20."
Buy It! Meladyan Solid Cotton Padded Shoulder Tee, $15.99–$18.99; amazon.com
Sands adores this lace-trimmed tunic, calling it "the perfect piece" for a warm weather getaway. "I've styled this over denim shorts, a bikini, and even as an open tunic for dinner," she said.
Buy It! Buttzo Cotton Lace Bathing Suit Cover-Up, $25.99; amazon.com
"For those not familiar with the term, a shacket is essentially a slightly oversized shirt-jacket hybrid that's currently blowing up our Instagram feeds and Amazon livestreams," Sands explained. "This particular style comes in six different colorways."
Buy It! Omoone Button Up Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt Jacket, $42.98–$44.98; amazon.com
Sands loves the classic, sturdy feel of this textured moto jacket: "It's hard to find the perfect faux leather jacket with the comfort, ease, and cool-girl factor that a real genuine leather jacket possesses, but this one has it — and in five colors to choose from!"
Buy It! Jhichic Faux Leather Textured Short Moto Jacket, $33.89–$43.89; amazon.com
These Gosopin denim joggers have become one of Sands' pandemic wardrobe staples. "I have been living in the Sky Blue wash and styling with almost everything in my closet," she said. "Who wants to put on anything tight with high-waisted buttons?"
Buy It! Gosopin Drawstring Elastic Waistband Denim Joggers, $32.88–$37.99; amazon.com
"I kid you not when I say I can't take this dress off," Sands said of this top-rated turtleneck sweater dress. "Style yours with over-the-knee snakeskin boots or a great pair of sneakers and you're good to go!"
Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress, $14.73–$33.99; amazon.com
"Silk slip dresses are retailing in the thousands these days, but you can get the same high-quality look and feel at an affordable price with this piece," said Sands. "I ordered almost every color. I'll definitely be wearing it to weddings in the future with a strappy sandal or kitten heel."
Buy It! The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $41.30–$49.90; amazon.com
According to Sands, these fuzzy slides from The Drop make the perfect present: "These slippers have become my go-to gift for everyone in my life," she said, adding that they'll help you "start and end your day on the right foot."
Buy It! The Drop Marina Faux Fur Cottage Slipper, $39.90; amazon.com
The $14 pricetag on these earrings made them a no-brainer investment for Sands: "These are the lightest hoops I own at a price point you can't beat, and you can order them in different sizes and metals. I bring these everywhere and order them in packs of 10 for my friends!"
Buy It! Pavoi 14k Gold Colored Chunky Hoop Earrings, $13.95; amazon.com
Sands has deemed this Romwe blouse an essential for virtual date nights. "It's sexy yet subtle and gives you that bodysuit feel without the annoyance of snapping it on and off," she said. "It's the perfect work-to-weekend staple."
Buy It! Romwe Mesh Puff Sleeve High Neck Top, $16.99–$19.99; amazon.com
