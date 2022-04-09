These Last-Minute Easter Gifts Are All Under $10 on Amazon
There's still some time to get everything you need if you're helping the Easter bunny this year.
Amazon's Easter shop is packed with decorations, hosting essentials, candy, and basket stuffers galore. Sweet treats from Peeps, Jelly Belly, Reese's, Cadbury, and M&M are all included. There are fun gift ideas that go way beyond candy for everyone from kids to grownups, too. And here's the best part: Much of the assortment is under $10.
Last-Minute Easter Gifts Under $10
- M&M Easter Candy Fun Size, $9.24
- Ciana Passport Vaccine Card Holder, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Burt's Bees Spring Lip Balm Set, $8.55 (orig. $9.99)
- MSS Sidewalk Chalk Bucket Set, $9.75
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Candle Set, $8.98
- Leziazany Seersucker Easter Basket, $8 (orig. $11.99)
- Forwardog Easter Bandana, $7.49 (orig. $7.99)
- Vankerful Unisex Washed Cotton Baseball Cap, $9.99
- R-Fun Apple AirPods Silicone Keychain Case, $6.64 with coupon (orig. $6.99)
- Sunny Days Bubble Wand Set, $7.99 (orig. $8.99)
Prime members can score free two-day shipping on eligible products, giving last-minute shoppers plenty of time to grab what they need for festivities. And non-members can get in on the fast, complimentary shipping too by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
Shoppers looking for basket stuffer ideas besides the classic candies can get all kinds of goodies that will excite kiddos, like big buckets of sidewalk chalk and colorful bubble wands, and present it to little ones in reusable baskets, like this adorable one complete with bunny ears.
Those traveling for the holiday or planning a spring break trip can gift loved ones with a nifty passport and vaccine card holder. The $7 accessory has been huge at Amazon this spring. There are dozens of options in various colors and materials, but the vegan leather style from Ciana has earned over 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its convenience and overall value.
And if you're looking for one gift that's sure to be a win with the masses, go for a colorful AirPods keychain case. Even picky teenagers are sure to appreciate this handy find that's earned 79,000 five-star ratings. R-Fun's silicone one comes in 47 colors. And the brand also makes an Apple AirPods Pro case for under $10.
Wrap up your Easter shopping this weekend to ensure you get everything in time for the holiday, and you may want to throw something in there for yourself while you're at it. Start your shopping with these under-$10 finds below, or head to Amazon's Easter store to browse the full assortment.
Buy It! M&M Easter Candy Fun Size, $9.24; amazon.com
Buy It! Ciana Passport Vaccine Card Holder, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Burt's Bees Spring Lip Balm Set, $8.55 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! MSS Sidewalk Chalk Bucket Set, $9.75; amazon.com
Buy It! Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Candle Set, $8.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Leziazany Seesucker Easter Basket, $8 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Forwardog Easter Bandana, $7.49 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Vankerful Unisex Washed Cotton Baseball Cap, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! R-Fun Apple AirPods Silicone Keychain Case, $6.64 with coupon (orig. $6.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sunny Days Bubble Wand Set, $7.99 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com
- These Last-Minute Easter Gifts Are All Under $10 on Amazon
- Amazon's Outlet Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Stylish Maxi Dresses — Up to 70% Off
- These Bed Sheets Are as 'Smooth as Silk,' and They're 35% Off at Amazon Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say They Had 'No Idea' Their Homes Were So Dirty Until They Used This Now-$40 Vacuum Cleaner