Before the Prime Early Access Sale, I'm Scooping Up Amazon Deals on New Balance, Lodge, and Shark

I'm a shopping editor — sounds fun, right? That means I spend the majority of my work day cruising Amazon, seeing what new sales have launched every hour. All that time spent scrolling the big retailer has led me to become quite familiar with the best deals… and when you should actually hit buy on certain items.

And right now is certainly the time to do so thanks in large part to the whole new treasure of deals Amazon just launched — and they're not even part of the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. If you're not sure what I'm referring to, check out the FAQ section here! Even though the holiday shopping sales event is still a week away (save October 11 and 12 in your calendar), I'm already starting to shop, and you should be, too.

These early deals are simply too good to pass up, with some of the discounts in serious competition with the kinds of sales Amazon produces for Prime Day and Black Friday. If you're not sure where to start, read on to check out my top suggestions.

Right now, there are discounts on all kinds of must-haves, including Under Armour shirts and Shark handheld vacuum cleaners. And those are just a few of the items I'm adding to my cart right now: Keep scrolling to check out everything that's in there.

Editor-Loved Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Early Deals

I've absolutely torn my skillets to shreds after relying on them for three meals a day, every day for the past two and a half years. And while I could pull out the stainless steel pans that are collecting dust in my cupboard, I'd much rather invest in a new set of nonstick skillets, considering how much use I get out of them. Right now, I'm looking at this All-Clad set that's a whopping 54 percent off.

The beloved skillets are designed with three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating, making them super easy to cook with and clean after you're done. Compatible with all cooktops, including induction, the skillets are constructed with an anti-warp, stainless steel base that's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenehit. I plan on cooking scrambled eggs almost daily in these skillets; they're also ideal for searing off slabs of chicken and shallow-frying wedges of tofu.

Amazon has the All-Clad pans marked down to $70 right now, but when you apply the coupon listed right under the price, you can save an additional $20.

Amazon

Buy It! All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 2-Piece Skillet Set, $49.95 with coupon (orig. $109.98); amazon.com

It's no wonder these skillets have earned over 8,000 perfect ratings. In their reviews, shoppers call the set "durable" and the "best nonstick you can get." One five-star reviewer enthused: "These are the best pans I have ever had. I plan on buying nothing but this brand. I will be throwing out all the other crap I have and slowly replacing the pieces."

On the fashion side, I've been eyeing these New Balance running sneakers, since mine are starting to fray at the edges and seemingly have deep holes in the bottom (oops!). I recently joined a running club as motivation to exercise outside of my tiny apartment, and buying these shoes is a good way for me to stay committed to this goal.

The sneakers have midsole cushioning that'll provide plenty of support while I run (or likely walk!). Since they're so lightweight, I won't have to worry about dragging my feet, but their structure should still hold up my wobbly ankles as I move.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of neutral and colorful shades. The shoes are available in sizes 5–12, including options for wider feet.

Amazon

Buy It! New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $34.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

These New Balance sneakers have racked up a whopping 39,000 five-star ratings from users, who call them "comfortable" and "supportive" in their reviews. Even pregnant women rave about them, with one reviewer explaining that they're "soft," "lightweight," and "cute." Plus, they added: "I am so happy to finally have a pair of sneakers I can wear that are comfortable during this pregnancy. Most shoes have been so uncomfortable."

As we're nearing cozy season, I'm also stocking up on things to set the mood. That means I'm grabbing this super soft blanket to live on my couch and be on call for a TV binge, as well as these adorable candles that I can scatter across my apartment on those early dark evenings.

But frankly, the best thing about it getting darker and colder out is that I get to spend as much time as possible in extra-large sweatshirts, and this Nike men's option is the move. I'll opt for a medium or large — the more oversized, the better — to snuggle up in at home or quickly toss on under a coat while I run errands.

Amazon

Buy It! Nike Club Fleece Crew Men's Sweatshirt, $44.96 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Finally, I'm not missing out on this Sony soundbar while it's under $100. It's the perfect upgrade for movie nights (plus, I'll actually be able to hear the dialogue on my TV for a change). The soundbar, complete with a deep bass speaker and voice enhancement feature, basically transforms your living room into a home theater. It comes with a remote control, so you can change the settings straight from the couch.

Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the soundbar a five-star rating. Several reviewers have said the sound is "loud and clear" and provides "outstanding performance." One user who lives in an apartment wrote that they were "pleasantly surprised" by this unit, explaining that it's excellent at "making the room just feel full of sound."

Amazon

Buy It! Sony Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, $98 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

These pre-Prime Access Early Sale deals are just the start, and I'm certain there will be plenty more items in my cart before the sale even begins. Shop the rest of my picks below, or head on over to Amazon's deals hub to look through everything else that's on sale this week.

Shop More Amazon Prime Event 2022 Deals:

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yusoki Double Sided Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $49.90 (orig. $76); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Stonebriar Unscented Pillar Candles, $19.95 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Parlovable Cross Band Slippers, $19.54 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The New York Times Greatest Hits of Monday Crossword Puzzles, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Under Armour Locker 2.0 Women's Long Sleeve Shirt, $20.95 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.