I'm an Amazon Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying Ahead of Prime Day
As a shopping editor, I refresh Amazon hourly to see what new deals have launched. And while that's great for my work (and for readers), it also means my shopping cart is consistently overflowing with things I want to buy. Luckily, Amazon just dropped a new trove of deals ahead of Prime Day, which has certainly made checking my bank account hurt a little bit less.
Although Prime Day is still a few weeks away — save July 12 and 13 in your calendar! — I'm already shopping because all the early deals right now are just too good. After all, some of these prices are certain to match Prime Day's, so the more shopping I can do now, the better.
Right now, there are early deals on all kinds of essentials, including kitchen appliances and summer clothes. And those are just a few of the on-sale products I'm adding to my cart at the moment.
Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $29.85)
- Inse V70 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $117.79 with coupon (orig. $589.97)
- Amazon Aware Hydrating Face Moisturizer, $17.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt, $23.75 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Dreo Air Purifier, $107.39 (orig. $139.99)
- J.W. Pei Women's Ruby Shoulder Bag, $89.99 (orig. $99)
- Huntkey Outlets Surge Protector, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket, $28.99 (orig. $41.99)
- Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.99 (orig. $35.99)
I recently moved into a new apartment on my own, which means I'm in the process of replacing everything that my former roommate had brought to the table. I've been eyeing a Lodge cast iron skillet for weeks now, and this one is finally back on sale; it'll be my go-to for frying up eggs in the morning. I'm also grabbing a new cordless vacuum, and this option from Inse is super affordable (it's a whopping 81 percent off!) and the perfect slim size to store in my teeny closet.
As a tennis player, the summer is one of my favorite times to play — but I need to swap all my dark workout clothes for whites so I don't immediately overheat. I love a good white tennis skirt, and this option from Werena is just $24 and has nearly 7,000 perfect ratings. It's designed with spandex shorts underneath (perfect for storing tennis balls in between points), and it even has a zippered pocket in the back to hold keys.
Thanks to my regimented skin care routine, my acne has finally settled down, and that's in large part thanks to this hydrating face moisturizer I've been using for the past few months. It's formulated with a mix of avocado oil, sunflower seed oil, and cocoa butter to brighten and hydrate the skin — and it makes my face feel wonderfully refreshed. Since it's back on sale, I'll be stocking up with at least two containers.
With picnic season in full force, I plan to spend a large chunk of time in my local park feasting on hunks of cheese and sipping chilled wine. Rather than packing an old sheet every time I head to the park, I'm actually going to invest in a picnic blanket this year, like this best-selling one that folds up into a small pouch, making it easy to transport. Shoppers say it's "perfect for wet grass" and "handy for outdoor events."
These early Prime Day sales are just the tip of the iceberg, and I'm sure I'll be adding way more to my cart in the next few weeks. Shop more of my picks below, or head straight to Amazon's deals hub to check out everything else that's on sale.
Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $29.85); amazon.com
Buy It! Inse V70 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $117.79 with coupon (orig. $589.97); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Aware Hydrating Face Moisturizer, $17.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt, $23.75 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dreo Air Purifier, $107.39 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Buy It! J.W. Pei Women's Ruby Shoulder Bag, $89.99 (orig. $99); amazon.com
Buy It! Huntkey Outlets Surge Protector, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket, $28.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Say These 'Very Supportive' Pillows Help Battle Neck Pain, and a Set is Just $24 Right Now
- Cody Rigsby Shares His Favorite Wellness Essentials and How to Prioritize Self-Care: "Such an Important Part"
- Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Flattering' Tank Top for Summer, and It's on Sale for as Little as $19
- These 10 Swimsuits Will Arrive in Time for the Fourth of July — and They're All $35 or Less at Amazon