Amazon Quietly Released Thousands of Early Cyber Monday Deals — Here Are the Best 50

Get Apple AirPods and Roomba robot vacuums on sale before they sell out!
By Jessica Leigh Mattern November 28, 2021 06:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially.

Shoppers, we have some exciting news: This year, you can beat the rush and start your Cyber Monday deal hunting early.

Amazon released droves of sales ahead of the biggest online shopping day of the year, and they're all on par with typical Cyber Monday deals. Shoppers can score steep savings (up to 70 percent off) on electronics, clothing, home, and beauty products from big brands like iRobot Roomba, Apple, Bissell, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Revlon, Adidas, and more. 

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals (we're looking at you, Apple AirPods and Roomba vacuums) tend to move fast once Cyber Monday officially begins, so now's an ideal time to browse the assortment of offers and grab items on your holiday shopping list. And you don't have to be a Prime member to shop the bulk of these early sales, though only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get complimentary shipping and access to additional special savings in the Just for Prime section

While Black Friday is famous for its markdowns on electronics and tech, shoppers can still save big on those items. Amazon's best-selling devices, its Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, are both in stock and discounted while tons of popular Apple products, like AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches are also on sale for Cyber Monday. Televisions, headphones, soundbars, gaming gear, and smart home hubs are featured, too. 

Just like Black Friday's super discounts on gadgets, Cyber Monday has impressive offers when it comes to popular holiday gifts. In fact, the most famous gift guide of all, Oprah's Favorite Things, is available to shop on Amazon and many items are marked down for Cyber Monday. Amazon's curation of Customers' Most-Loved Gifts is another place to source ideas — and it's also packed with markdowns. Top-rated air fryers, Bluetooth speakers, and cozy clothes will likely be sought-after. 

There are deals galore that are available before Cyber Monday and with product shortages and shipping delays already affecting the holiday season, now's the time to grab everything you want and need. Shop some of the best deals below, or head to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale to browse them all. 

Best Toy and Gift Deals

Best Electronic and Tech Deals

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals

More Early Cyber Monday Deals

Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals

