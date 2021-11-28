Amazon Quietly Released Thousands of Early Cyber Monday Deals — Here Are the Best 50
Shoppers, we have some exciting news: This year, you can beat the rush and start your Cyber Monday deal hunting early.
Amazon released droves of sales ahead of the biggest online shopping day of the year, and they're all on par with typical Cyber Monday deals. Shoppers can score steep savings (up to 70 percent off) on electronics, clothing, home, and beauty products from big brands like iRobot Roomba, Apple, Bissell, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Revlon, Adidas, and more.
Some of the best Cyber Monday deals (we're looking at you, Apple AirPods and Roomba vacuums) tend to move fast once Cyber Monday officially begins, so now's an ideal time to browse the assortment of offers and grab items on your holiday shopping list. And you don't have to be a Prime member to shop the bulk of these early sales, though only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get complimentary shipping and access to additional special savings in the Just for Prime section.
While Black Friday is famous for its markdowns on electronics and tech, shoppers can still save big on those items. Amazon's best-selling devices, its Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, are both in stock and discounted while tons of popular Apple products, like AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches are also on sale for Cyber Monday. Televisions, headphones, soundbars, gaming gear, and smart home hubs are featured, too.
Just like Black Friday's super discounts on gadgets, Cyber Monday has impressive offers when it comes to popular holiday gifts. In fact, the most famous gift guide of all, Oprah's Favorite Things, is available to shop on Amazon and many items are marked down for Cyber Monday. Amazon's curation of Customers' Most-Loved Gifts is another place to source ideas — and it's also packed with markdowns. Top-rated air fryers, Bluetooth speakers, and cozy clothes will likely be sought-after.
There are deals galore that are available before Cyber Monday and with product shortages and shipping delays already affecting the holiday season, now's the time to grab everything you want and need. Shop some of the best deals below, or head to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale to browse them all.
Best Toy and Gift Deals
- Monopoly Classic Game, $9 (orig. $20.99)
- Brentwood Indoor S'mores Maker, $38.98 (orig. $61.99)
- What Do You Meme? Game, $16.49 (orig. $29.99)
- Nostalgia Stainless Steel Fondue Pot, $29.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Puzzle Board Drawer and Cover, $79.99 with Prime (orig. $99.99)
- Jenga, $6.99 (orig. $13.99)
- Catan Board Game, $22 (orig. $55)
Best Electronic and Tech Deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (orig. $279)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Kindle, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 Laptop, $179.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle, $19.99 (orig. $54.98)
- Fire TV Stick Streaming Device, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- TCL 50-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Smart Television, $449.99 (orig. $699.99)
- Apple Watch SE, $239 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $379.99 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- Yankee Candle Large Balsam and Cedar Candle, $14 (orig. $27.99)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RobotVac 11 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $137.98 (orig. $229.99)
- Shark Vacmop Vacuum Mop Bundle, $62.99 (orig. $99.99)
- iRobot Roomba i4 Automatic Dirt Disposal Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (orig. $649.99)
- MagicLight Smart Bulb Four-Pack, $25.83 with coupon (orig. $31.99)
- California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set, $35.99 (orig. $59.99)
- GreenLife Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pot Pan 16-Piece Set, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $249.95 (orig. $300)
- Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Set, $41.83 (orig. $62)
- Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Slim Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (orig. $247)
- LuxClub Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $34.95 (orig. $56.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (orig. $274)
Best Beauty Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette, $24.45 with Prime (orig. $49)
- Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $23.95 (orig. $39.95)
- iSmile Teeth Whitening LED Light Kit, $32.48 with coupon (orig. $48)
- Tymo Hair Straightener Comb, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Revlon ColorStay Maverick Eyeshadow Palette, $4.82 (orig. $10.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara Set, $10.46 (orig. $13.48)
- Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo Conditioner Set, $17.03 with coupon (orig. $25.95)
Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $38.49 (orig. $70)
- New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker, $40.60 (orig. $84.95)
- Heathyoga Women's High-Waisted Workout Leggings, $19.71 (orig. $29.95)
- Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $14.99 (orig. $40)
- Santiny Women's Cotton Sweatpants, $20.29 (orig. $32.99)
- Calvin Klein Women's Chevron Quilted Packable Jacket, $87.48 (orig. $129.99)
- Carhartt Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Crocs Unisex Classic Clog, $36.23 (orig. $49.99)
- Ugg Women's Classic Mini Slouch Boot, $73.90 (orig. $120)
More Early Cyber Monday Deals
- 23andMe Health Ancestry DNA Test Kit, $99 (orig. $199)
- Case-Mate Safe Mate Reusable Adult Face Mask Set, $9.47 (orig. $24.99)
- Modenna Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $10.95 (orig. $18.95)
- AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test Kit, $49 (orig. $99)
- Toloco Massage Gun, $90.97 (orig. $119.99)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $12.99 (orig. $29.95)
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals
