Amazon Quietly Released Thousands of Early Cyber Monday Deals — Here Are the Best 30
Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are more impressive than its Black Friday offers — but there’s even better news. You can start shopping the sale right now!
To beat the typical Cyber Monday rush, Amazon kicked off its massive sale by dropping thousands of early deals. The retailer’s huge shopping event features over 31,000 markdowns and discounts of up to 70 percent off this year. Every single department is included: electronics, smart home, beauty, clothing, home, kitchen, and more.
Despite their early release, these Amazon deals are some of the best markdowns you’ll see all year — they’re certainly no warmup to the main event. In fact, there are some pretty impressive offers on popular products, like Apple AirPods, iPads, 23andMe DNA test kits, Roomba robot vacuums, and the Revlon One-Step hair styler. Some of these items are sought-after holiday gifts, so they’re bound to move fast and are at risk of selling out before Cyber Monday officially begins tomorrow.
The shopping list below will be updated as new promotions go live, but don’t wait too long to grab what you want. Select colors, sizes, and editions may sell out, and some offers, like Amazon's lightning deals, will expire quickly. Browse the complete assortment of early sales through Amazon’s Cyber Monday hub, or get your shopping started with our curated roundup below.
Best Electronic and Tech Deals
- Kasa Mini Smart Plug, $12.98 (orig. $22.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $88 (orig. $199.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $28.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Streaming Device, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Bulb Bundle, $28.99 (orig. $59.98)
Best Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $139.98 (orig. $199)
- Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $214 (orig. $229)
- Apple Watch SE, $259 (orig. $309)
Best Health and Wellness Deals
- Levi’s Reusable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask Three-Pack, $9 (orig. $15.99)
- Suave Hand Sanitizer Spray Six-Pack, $22.80 (orig. $26.94)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $23.99 (orig. $59.99)
- 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test Kit, $99 (orig. $199)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness and Activity Tracker, $69 (orig. $99.95)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99)
- Bissell IconPet Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, $85.98 (orig. $119.99)
- Levoit HEPA Odor Eliminator Air Purifier, $84.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $548.49 (orig. $599.99)
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
- Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $134.99 with coupon (orig. $246.99)
- Core 10 Women’s Fierce Pleats Yoga ⅞ Crop Legging, $31.40 (orig. $45)
- Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket, $47.25 (orig. $79.50)
- Champion Women’s Jogger Sweatpants, $20 (orig. $40)
- Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra, $13 (orig. $44)
Best Beauty Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Lorac Pro Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit, $23.40 (orig. $44)
- L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Serum Moisturizer Skincare Set, $30.18 (orig. $43.98)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $48.75 (orig. $65)
- AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $40.95 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
