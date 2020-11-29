Amazon Quietly Released Thousands of Early Cyber Monday Deals — Here Are the Best 30

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are more impressive than its Black Friday offers — but there’s even better news. You can start shopping the sale right now!

To beat the typical Cyber Monday rush, Amazon kicked off its massive sale by dropping thousands of early deals. The retailer’s huge shopping event features over 31,000 markdowns and discounts of up to 70 percent off this year. Every single department is included: electronics, smart home, beauty, clothing, home, kitchen, and more.

Despite their early release, these Amazon deals are some of the best markdowns you’ll see all year — they’re certainly no warmup to the main event. In fact, there are some pretty impressive offers on popular products, like Apple AirPods, iPads, 23andMe DNA test kits, Roomba robot vacuums, and the Revlon One-Step hair styler. Some of these items are sought-after holiday gifts, so they’re bound to move fast and are at risk of selling out before Cyber Monday officially begins tomorrow.

The shopping list below will be updated as new promotions go live, but don’t wait too long to grab what you want. Select colors, sizes, and editions may sell out, and some offers, like Amazon's lightning deals, will expire quickly. Browse the complete assortment of early sales through Amazon’s Cyber Monday hub, or get your shopping started with our curated roundup below.

