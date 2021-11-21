10 Under-$10 Deals Hiding in Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale
Early Black Friday shopping is in full swing at Amazon. Thousands of early deals have already been released, and many are surprisingly affordable.
Amazon's early Black Friday sale is packed with deals under $10. Shopper-loved Amazon finds, like eyeshadow palettes, cleaning gadgets, dog treats, and holiday decor are all discounted, making it a great time to snag items you might still need for Thanksgiving festivities, holiday hosting, or just everyday life.
Early Black Friday Under-$10 Amazon Deals
- Etekcity Digital Handheld Luggage Scale, $8.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, $8.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Facial Wipes, $8.93 (orig. $11.96)
- Holikme Scrubber Drill Brush Four-Pack, $8.95 (orig. $11.99)
- Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick Split Pie Pan, $9.44 (orig. $15.99)
- Travelambo Slim Wallet, $8.49 (orig. $9.99)
- Wag Peanut Butter Dog Training Treats, $8.99 (orig. $12.49)
- Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $8.80 (orig. $11.99)
- ThermoPro Long Probe Digital Meat Thermometer, $8.49 (orig. $12.99)
- MKLFBT Red Buffalo Plaid Pillow Cover Set, $8.48 (orig. $9.98)
Anyone preparing to host Thanksgiving next week might want to double check their supplies to avoid last-minute snafus. To ensure you're serving up the best bird possible, you may want to snag a new meat thermometer, and ThermoPro's digital long-probe one, which has over 13,000 five-star ratings, is just $9 right now. Another handy find, Chicago Metallic's non-stick split pie pan, is also going for less than $10 and it's sure to come in handy — especially if your family can't agree on a dessert. With this unique piece, you can bake and serve two treats in one pan.
And if you're trying to get your home ready for guests this holiday season, Holikme's four-pack of scrubber brushes is sure to save you time and effort when it comes to deep cleaning. The best-selling drill attachment brushes power through tough stains and grime to leave surfaces sparkling, and they've received more than 32,000 perfect ratings. Another find you'll want to have on hand: Poo-Pourri's Before-You-Go toilet spray. Visitors will feel relieved and delighted to see this refreshing citrus spritz in your bathroom.
There are more affordable finds scattered throughout Amazon's Black Friday sale, plus big savings on higher ticket items too, like Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, Apple AirPods Pro, and Nespresso coffee and espresso makers. Browse some of the best under-$10 finds below or head to Amazon to peruse all of the latest offers. Just be sure to grab what you want ASAP because these discounts may not last long.
