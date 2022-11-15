Lifestyle Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off/ Save on Apple, Levi’s, iRobot, and more By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. While Black Friday doesn't officially start until next week, Amazon is already launching early deals. The mega retailer's early Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals galore across every category. Ahead of the shopping holiday, you can score up to 76 percent off home, furniture, decor, fashion, electronics, and more. The sale even includes can't-miss discounts on Apple, iRobot, Levi's, Ninja, and other popular brands. Plus, a few of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts are marked down right now. So whether you're picking up essentials for yourself or getting a head start on holiday shopping, you won't want to miss out on these early savings. Not sure where to start? From convenient cleaning gadgets and small kitchen appliances to cozy clothing and smart home devices, we pulled together the very best early Black Friday deals happening at Amazon right now. Amazon Best Early Black Friday Home Deals In the home category, there are plenty of deals on cleaning devices, including the iRobot Roomba i3 EvoRobot Vacuum. The Roomba, which has more than 6,700 five-star ratings, is equipped with smart mapping to efficiently navigate hard floors and carpets. Customers rave that the "powerful" device "picks up everything." One shopper wrote, "We have three dogs and two cats, this vacuum is a lifesaver!" If you're looking for comfortable bed upgrades, snap up this mega-popular set of two pillows that's on sale for as little as $25. Designed for back, stomach, and side sleepers, the pillows are filled with plus fiber fill. They've racked up more than 35,200 perfect ratings from shoppers who call them "soft" and "fluffy," with many saying they feel "like sleeping on a cloud." Whether you want an extra layer of bedding or something cozy to wrap up in while lounging, pick up the Eddie Bauer Reversible Faux Shearling Fleece Throw Blanket while it's marked down to $23. Bonus: Its red plaid design is perfect for the holiday season. As far as small kitchen appliances, check out the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer while it's 24 percent off. Ideal for making your favorite meals in less time, the air fryer features seven cooking modes: max crisp, air fry, reheat, air roast, air broil, bake, and dehydrate. Plus, it's super easy to clean, as its 5.5-quart nonstick basket is dishwasher safe. iRobot Roomba i3 EvoRobot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $349.99) Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows for Sleeping, Set of 2, $24.74 with coupon (orig. $32.99) Eddie Bauer Reversible Faux Shearling Fleece Throw Blanket, $22.98 (orig. $29.99) Ninja Max XL Air Fryer, $129.99 (orig. $169.99) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $64.99 (orig. $69.99) Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.96 with coupon (orig. $149.99) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Favorland Queen Mattress Pad, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Bissell Myair Blue Air Purifier, $53.98 (orig. $92.69) Umite 15-Piece Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensils Set, $29.43 with coupon (orig. $42.99) Bissell SpinWave Cordless Pet Hard Floor Spin Mop, $124.99 (orig. $154.49) Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, $139.99 (orig. $239.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Deep Oven with Lid, $199.95 (orig. $249.95) Yihong 6-Piece Clear Pantry Storage Organizer Bins, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $35.20) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Amazon Best Early Black Friday Furniture and Decor Deals Right now, Amazon has deals on all kinds of furniture for every room in your home. On sale for as little as $30, the Cpintlr Velvet Storage Ottoman is a stylish way to maximize storage space and provide extra seating. It has gold hairpin legs, patterned velvet upholstery, and a removable and reversible lid. One side features a flat wood-like surface to turn the ottoman into a side table. Need more storage space in your kitchen? Snap up the Mind Reader Rolling Bar Cart while it's 38 percent off. The rustic cart has three tiers to provide ample room for storing dishes, small kitchen gadgets, cookbooks, and more. Shoppers have used the versatile cart in other rooms to store a variety of items, including cleaning supplies, printers, and art supplies. They appreciate that it's "sturdy and "looks great." Amazon's Secret Holiday Decor Section Is Packed with Festive Finds on Sale Before Black Friday — Up to 68% Off In the decor category, we're eyeing the classic Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Scented Jar Candle. On sale for $16, the large candle has 110 hours of burn time — meaning it will fill your home with notes of pine and cedar (think: a winter forest) during the holiday season. Oh, and it also makes a great Chrismtas gift. Cpintlr Velvet Storage Ottoman with Removable Lid, $29.99 (orig. $45) Mind Reader Rolling Bar Cart, $40.07 (orig. $64.99) Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Scented 22-Ounce Jar Candle, $15.49 (orig. $27.99) Nathan James Mina Rattan Side Table, $98.11 (orig. $126.66) Zinus Lorelai 14-Inch Queen Metal Platform Bed Frame, $84.75 (orig. $125.73) Rubbermaid 4-Tier Wire Shoe Rack, $22.60 (orig. $27.07) Safavieh Evoke Collection 3' by 5' Distressed Accent Rug, $36.78 (orig. $150) *75% Serta Essential Mesh Low-Back Computer Desk Chair, $70.42 (orig. $97.47) Sauder 2-Shelf Bookcase, $77.38 (orig. $107.99) Pexfix Arched Full Length Mirror, $126 (orig. $179.99) Hoobro Floating Shelves, Set of 2, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99) Leopard Products Folding Computer Desk, $65.44 (orig. $86.99) Amazon Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals There are so many comfy finds in the fashion category, including the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Pullover Sweater that you can get for as little as $22. Shoppers who've awarded the long-sleeve top a five-star rating call it "soft" and "warm," with one saying, "I get compliments on this top and it's very comfortable." Another cozy item we're adding to cart? The Ultraideas Fuzzy Slippers, which have more than 46,900 perfect ratings. Designed to keep your feet warm and comfortable, the house slippers have a fleece lining and cushy memory foam. They also feature a rubber sole that helps provide traction. In the accessories category, pick up the Jw Pei Aylin Canvas and Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag while it's 20 percent off. One of Oprah's favorite things this year, the compact crossbody phone bag has gold hardware and credit card slips. Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $21.59 (orig. $26.99) Ultraideas Fuzzy Wool-Like House Shoes with Memory Foam, $23.99 (orig. $32.99) Jw Pei Aylin Canvas and Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) Amazon Essentials by Reebok Athletic Shoe, $59.34 (orig. $99.90) Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down, $27.87 (orig. $45.99) Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $47.99 (orig. $79.50) Merokeety Cardigan with Pockets, $32.29 (orig. $49.99) Jeossy Women's Ankle Boots, $42.39 (orig. $56.99) Levi's Classic Knit Cuffed, $14.99 (orig. $16.99) Etcyy Ribbed Knit Crewneck Sweater, $29.86 (orig. $37.98) London Fog Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt, $69.96 (orig. $119.99) Amazon Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals Ahead of Black Friday, you can score major savings on a slew of Amazon devices. That includes the Ring Video Doorbell, which is currently 40 percent off. The smart security device has a clear video with two-way talk. It also notifies you in real time when someone rings the doorbell or sets off the motion sensors. If you're in the market for a new TV, now's a great time to pick up the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series Smart TV. Marked down by 47 percent, the smart TV lets you watch your favorite shows and movies as well as play video games. Customers rave that it has a "crystal clear picture" and that it's "easy to navigate." Ring Video Doorbell, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $469.99) Beats Wireless Noise Canceling Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) Jbl Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $49.95 (orig. $79.95) Apple (2021)10.2-inch iPad, $299 (orig. $329) Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II, $149 (orig. $229) Kuulaa Portable Charger, $19.59 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Amazon Fire TV Stick, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Echo Auto (1st Generation) Hands-Free Alexa In Your Car, $14.99 (orig. $49.99) Amazon Basics ABS USB-A to Lightning Cable Cord, $2.59 (orig. $10.63) *76 Powlight Outlet Extender USB Wall Charger, $12.27 (orig. $19.99) Anna Bella 10.1-Inch Digital Photo Frame, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) Amazon Buy It! Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows for Sleeping, Set of 2, $24.74 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Eddie Bauer Reversible Faux Shearling Fleece Throw Blanket, $22.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 