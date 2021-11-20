Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Has Arrived with 10,000+ Deals — Here Are the 30 Best Starting at $5

If you like making an investment for less during Black Friday, the good news is that you'll really be getting a bargain with these early bird deals. You can snag customer-favorite robot and cordless vacuums for as little as $80 (like this robot model from Yeedi that customers say is the "best home investment"), and even big brands like Roomba are offering its most popular models for $200. Nearly 2,000 shoppers think the Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is impressive for its price tag, with many even saying they've "ditched" their Dysons for it because it functions "just as good, if not better."