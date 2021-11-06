Amazon's Smart Devices Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever for Alexa's Birthday, Including the 4K Fire TV Stick
Happy birthday, Alexa!
Amazon's smart home assistant is turning seven this weekend, and to celebrate the birthday of the voice that has become ubiquitous in many homes, the company has launched tons of discounts on its smart devices that use Alexa for up to 55 percent off. The sale, part of Amazon's early Black Friday markdowns, includes popular picks like the newest Echo Show, the Echo Dot, the 4K Fire TV Stick, and Fire Tablets.
Most discounts for Amazon's Alexa devices end this Sunday, November 7, so you'll want to shop the sale fast. Even the newly released 4-series 50-inch 4K smart Fire TV and the 55-inch Omni series 4K UHD smart TV are both discounted for the first time, so it's truly a sale you won't want to pass up.
Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com
If you have yet to set up a smart home assistant, there's no time like now to pick up an Echo Show, Echo, or Echo Dot. The devices are incredibly useful for helping with everyday tasks like counting down baking time, searching quick recipes, and even reminding you to start your bedtime routine, or to start streaming a Netflix series. The newest Echo Show 5 and 8 models are back at their lowest prices ever (currently up to 35 percent off) according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, while the screen-less Echo Dots and Echo are as much as 40 percent less than usual.
Shoppers are undoubtedly looking out for early holiday entertainment deals on the Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, and Amazon has jump started its discounts this weekend with not only the aforementioned 50-inch 4K smart Fire TV for just $330, but also the 4K Fire TV Stick now 50 percent off. The discounts are the largest price cuts you'll find for Amazon's streaming stick all year, so you'll want to grab one before they inevitably sell out during their most popular season, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
You'll want to check out these Black Friday-level deals fast, especially since they'll be over by Monday. Shop Amazon's epic smart devices sale to celebrate Alexa's seventh birthday below, and see more top Amazon deals you'll want to pick up this weekend here.
Amazon Alexa Birthday Smart Devices Sale
- Echo 4th Gen Smart Home Hub, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart speaker with Alexa, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $469.99)
- Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $409.99 (orig. $559.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Ad-Supported Kindle with Built-in Front Light, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Echo Dot with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb Bundle, $24.99 (orig. $54.98)
- All-new Echo Show 5 Deep Sea Blue bundle with Blink Mini camera, $59.99 (orig. $119.98)
