Amazon's Smart Devices Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever for Alexa's Birthday, Including the 4K Fire TV Stick

Secure these early Black Friday discounts ahead of time
By Nina Huang November 06, 2021 01:00 AM
Happy birthday, Alexa

Amazon's smart home assistant is turning seven this weekend, and to celebrate the birthday of the voice that has become ubiquitous in many homes, the company has launched tons of discounts on its smart devices that use Alexa for up to 55 percent off. The sale, part of Amazon's early Black Friday markdowns, includes popular picks like the newest Echo Show, the Echo Dot, the 4K Fire TV Stick, and Fire Tablets

Most discounts for Amazon's Alexa devices end this Sunday, November 7, so you'll want to shop the sale fast. Even the newly released 4-series 50-inch 4K smart Fire TV and the 55-inch Omni series 4K UHD smart TV are both discounted for the first time, so it's truly a sale you won't want to pass up. 

If you have yet to set up a smart home assistant, there's no time like now to pick up an Echo Show, Echo, or Echo Dot. The devices are incredibly useful for helping with everyday tasks like counting down baking time, searching quick recipes, and even reminding you to start your bedtime routine, or to start streaming a Netflix series. The newest Echo Show 5 and 8 models are back at their lowest prices ever (currently up to 35 percent off) according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, while the screen-less Echo Dots and Echo are as much as 40 percent less than usual

Shoppers are undoubtedly looking out for early holiday entertainment deals on the Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, and Amazon has jump started its discounts this weekend with not only the aforementioned 50-inch 4K smart Fire TV for just $330, but also the 4K Fire TV Stick now 50 percent off. The discounts are the largest price cuts you'll find for Amazon's streaming stick all year, so you'll want to grab one before they inevitably sell out during their most popular season, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 

You'll want to check out these Black Friday-level deals fast, especially since they'll be over by Monday. Shop Amazon's epic smart devices sale to celebrate Alexa's seventh birthday below, and see more top Amazon deals you'll want to pick up this weekend here.  

Amazon Alexa Birthday Smart Devices Sale

