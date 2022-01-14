8 Under-the-Radar Amazon Device Deals to Shop Today — Up to 47% Off
If you're looking to level up your smart home and streamline your lifestyle, consider investing in an Amazon device (or two). Amazon makes plenty of smart devices, such as speakers and TVs, that specialize in making daily life easier through the Alexa virtual assistant and its ability to respond to voice commands. Whether you've already integrated Amazon devices into your lifestyle and would like to add to your collection or you're looking to try one out for the first time, here's a reason to order something new today: plenty of Amazon devices are on sale right now
The 65-inch Omni Series Amazon Fire TV is the lowest price it's been in 30 days, marked down from $830 to $600, so you can save $230 on a new big-screen. But that's not the only Amazon Fire TV on sale. The 50-inch 4-Series model is currently 30 percent off, and it can be yours for $330. Both TVs are Alexa compatible as well. The Omni Series TV has built-in microphones, so you can use voice commands to do things like turn the TV on and off, adjust the volume, and open streaming apps, and the 4-Series has a Fire TV Alexa Voice remote.
Amazon's line of smart speakers, called Echo Dots, is also on sale. These devices can control your smart home, play music, answer questions you might normally open a search browser to look up, and much more — all via voice command. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which is shaped like a hockey puck, is 38 percent off, and the Echo Dot (4th Gen), which is spherical, is 25 percent off, so they now cost $25 and $45, respectively.
Echo Shows are another kind of Amazon smart speaker, but unlike the Echo Dots, they have screens. The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is currently $45, which is 47 percent off its original price. There's also an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) made specifically for children that includes parental controls and is currently 42 percent off for a price of $55.
If you're in search of an intuitive piece of technology for your home, check out some of Amazon's smart devices that are currently on sale below.
Related Items
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)
Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release), $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb
Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb, $39.98 (orig. $54.98); amazon.com
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Buy It! Echo Dot (4th Gen), $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
Buy It! Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release), $44.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids
Buy It! Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, $54.99 (orig. $94.99); amazon.com
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release)
Buy It! Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release), $69.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
Buy It! 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, $329.99 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com
65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Buy It! 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, $599.99 (orig. $829.99); amazon.com
