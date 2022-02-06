Amazon Slashed Prices on 14 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day
Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
Amazon Fire TVs are included in the sale, with opportunities to save on both the 4-Series and Omni Series models. The 43-inch 4-Series Amazon Fire TV is marked down by $110 to $260, while the 50-inch 4-Series Amazon Fire TV is marked down by $140 to $330. As for the Omni Series models, you can save $230 on the 65-inch Omni Series Amazon Fire TV and take it home for $600 instead of $830.If you want something even larger, you can save $200 on the 75-inch Omni Series Amazon Fire TV and take it home for $900 instead of $1,100.
But TVs aren't the only thing you can add to your streaming setup without paying full price. Streaming devices are also on sale. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is normally $55, is currently $40. The Fire TV Cube is down to $70, which is $50 off its original $120 price tag. Both devices are Alexa-compatible and allow you to rely on voice commands for all your streaming needs, making them great options for streamlining and optimizing the user-friendliness of your entertainment setup.
If you've ever wanted to try out a home security device, it's an optimal time to do so. Right now, the Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight is $90, which is 35 percent off its original price, and the Blink Video Doorbell is $40, which is 20 percent off its original price.
These are only a handful of the discounted devices you'll find at Amazon. There are also opportunities to save on a new Echo device, Fire Tablet, or Kindle. Check out more sale-priced Amazon devices below.
