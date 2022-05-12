Credit: Amazon
Shoppers Are Ready for Summer, If These 15 Trending Amazon Products Are Any Proof

Plus, they’re all on sale!
By Jessica Leigh Mattern May 12, 2022 06:00 AM
Shoppers are grabbing everything they need for backyard barbecues, beach days, and warm weather now that summer is almost here. 

Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which feature the retailer's top-selling products in real time, are refreshed hourly with products that are experiencing a surge in sales — often a mix of best-sellers and top-rated items with thousands of five-star ratings. And right now, they're packed with summer-ready finds, like Birkenstock sandals, EltaMD sunscreen bundles, Hawaiian Shaved Ice snow cone machines, and more. 

Plus many of the chart-climbing products are on sale! Below, we highlighted 15 reviewer-loved finds that have deals starting at $10.

Trending Amazon Deals

Augo's magnetic screen door is just one of the many in-demand products that's received an impressive number of rave reviews. The self-sealing screen curtain has earned 35,000 five-star ratings for its easy installation, durability, and overall functionality. 

Reviewers love it for keeping bugs out and giving their family members (including furry friends) easy access to the outdoors. Unlike other ones, they say this now-$22 option is particularly high-quality, calling it their "best purchase of the year" and an "awesome invention."  

Birkenstock's unisex Arizona Essentials Eva sandals are another popular find that shoppers are buying in droves this May. The shoe recently experienced a 31 percent jump in sales, which may be due to their now-$40 price. The stylish slides look just like the brand's popular Arizona sandals, but they cost way less. 

They come in 34 colors, and they've racked up 27,000 five-star ratings. Owners love their adjustable straps, comfortable and lightweight feel, and waterproof design. Reviewers call them "surprisingly great" and the "best summer shoes." 

And while Ivyu's foam hair curling rod hasn't received quite as many five-star ratings, it's still taking off this month thanks to social media. The on-sale hair curler comes with everything you need to create gorgeous waves while you sleep — without high heat (or high price tags). The clever find with 1,500 five-star ratings recently went viral on TikTok, and it's currently Amazon's best-selling hair roller overall

"I saw the TikTok videos and it looked too good to be true… but it's not," one reviewer wrote. Owners love that it's comfortable, effective, and inexpensive. And when temperatures rise, it'll be a welcome alternative to scorching blow dryers and curling irons. 

Browse an assortment of deals on chart-climbing Amazon finds below, or head to Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart to shop them all — and know that these are likely to move fast. 

