The 15 Best Deals We Found on Trending Home, Fashion, and Beauty Items at Amazon This Month

Symptoms of spring fever may include the need to clean and the urge to splurge on new goodies. If you found yourself itching with a shopping bug lately, you're not alone — Amazon shoppers have been adding tons of great items to their carts this month, and you can follow suit, if you know where to look.

Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart conveniently shows shoppers the latest trending products on the site. It features the hottest items across all categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. And right now, so many top finds are on sale; you can save up to 50 percent on products from brands like Ninja, Neutrogena, and Sketchers.

If you're not sure where to start, we've done some digging for the best deals from Amazon's Movers and Shakers hub in March. Keep reading to see what's in store.

Best Amazon Trending Product Deals

In the home department, shoppers are stocking up on discounted spring cleaning supplies. This Fabulette Cordless Stick Vacuum would make a great addition to any utility closet since it can be used on hard floors, carpets, and upholstery, and it can even be converted for handheld use. There's also a highly rated air purifier that is 50 percent off, and its three-stage filtration system efficiently captures dust, pet dander, and other allergens floating around your living space. One shopper said their "seasonal allergy attacks" had "noticeably decreased" after using it.

Amazon

Buy It! Slevoo Air Purifier, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of other markdowns on trending home products for spring, too. This Ninja Twisti Blender Duo that's 21 percent off is great for making morning smoothies and frozen drinks, while this now-$12 Mulberry silk pillowcase is "perfect" for "hot sleepers," according to one reviewer.

As for fashion, Amazon shoppers are saving on lightweight, comfortable, and spring-ready styles. For a casual pick, opt for this pair of best-selling canvas slip-on sneakers by Sketchers, which one shopper described as "perfect for those early spring days when it's too warm for boots" but "too cool for sandals." Or, add a versatile piece to your wardrobe with this lace-trimmed blouse that's available in a whopping 22 colors and prints, including purple, sky blue, and a floral design, as well as sizes XS–5XL. It can easily be dressed up or down, according to shoppers, since the top can lend itself to all sorts of pants, skirts, and layers.

Amazon

Buy It! Blencot Lace Trim Sleeveless Blouse, $15.96–$21.95 (orig. $28.95); amazon.com

For beauty products, you can save up to 40 percent on top-rated finds. This OGX body wash is made with hydrating argan oil, formulated without parabens and sulfates, and boasts more than 10,000 perfect ratings. The best part? It's on sale for $4 right now.

There's also the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Moisturizer, which one five-star reviewer called "better than luxury brands." Its gel formula features hydrating hyaluronic acid, which works to quench the skin and keep it supple throughout the day. Plus, tons of shoppers with dry and sensitive skin have given it their stamp of approval.

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Moisturizer, $16.85 (orig. $26.79); amazon.com

Join the legion of shoppers that are adding these trending products to their cart while they're on sale. Keep scrolling to see some other stellar finds from Amazon's Movers and Shakers hub.

Amazon

Buy It! Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $11.89 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fabulette Cordless Stick Vacuum, $109.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! OGX Radiant Glow Argan Oil of Morocco Body Wash, $4.19 (orig. $929); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hilife Portable Clothing Steamer, $23.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sketchers Canvas Sneaker, $34.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ninja Twisti Blender Duo, $109.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit, $27.07 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kingdalux Packing Cube Set, $11.89 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $11.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.98 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Chesapeake Bay Sea Salt and Sage Scented Candle, $11.04 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.