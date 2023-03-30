Lifestyle The 15 Best Deals We Found on Trending Home, Fashion, and Beauty Items at Amazon This Month Save up to 50 percent on products from Ninja, Neutrogena, and Sketchers By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Symptoms of spring fever may include the need to clean and the urge to splurge on new goodies. If you found yourself itching with a shopping bug lately, you're not alone — Amazon shoppers have been adding tons of great items to their carts this month, and you can follow suit, if you know where to look. Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart conveniently shows shoppers the latest trending products on the site. It features the hottest items across all categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. And right now, so many top finds are on sale; you can save up to 50 percent on products from brands like Ninja, Neutrogena, and Sketchers. If you're not sure where to start, we've done some digging for the best deals from Amazon's Movers and Shakers hub in March. Keep reading to see what's in store. Best Amazon Trending Product Deals Best-Seller: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Moisturizer, $16.85 (orig. $26.79) 50% Off: Slevoo Air Purifier, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) Under $5: OGX Radiant Glow Argan Oil of Morocco Body Wash, $4.19 (orig. $9.29) Fabulette Cordless Stick Vacuum, $109.99 (orig. $139.99) Sketchers Canvas Sneaker, $34.99 (orig. $48) Ninja Twisti Blender Duo, $109.99 (orig. $139.99) Hilife Portable Clothing Steamer, $23.99 (orig. $36.99) Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $11.89 (orig. $23.99) Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.98 (orig. $79.99) Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 9 Amazon Products That Declutter and Organize Their Lives In the home department, shoppers are stocking up on discounted spring cleaning supplies. This Fabulette Cordless Stick Vacuum would make a great addition to any utility closet since it can be used on hard floors, carpets, and upholstery, and it can even be converted for handheld use. There's also a highly rated air purifier that is 50 percent off, and its three-stage filtration system efficiently captures dust, pet dander, and other allergens floating around your living space. One shopper said their "seasonal allergy attacks" had "noticeably decreased" after using it. Amazon Buy It! Slevoo Air Purifier, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com There are plenty of other markdowns on trending home products for spring, too. This Ninja Twisti Blender Duo that's 21 percent off is great for making morning smoothies and frozen drinks, while this now-$12 Mulberry silk pillowcase is "perfect" for "hot sleepers," according to one reviewer. As for fashion, Amazon shoppers are saving on lightweight, comfortable, and spring-ready styles. For a casual pick, opt for this pair of best-selling canvas slip-on sneakers by Sketchers, which one shopper described as "perfect for those early spring days when it's too warm for boots" but "too cool for sandals." Or, add a versatile piece to your wardrobe with this lace-trimmed blouse that's available in a whopping 22 colors and prints, including purple, sky blue, and a floral design, as well as sizes XS–5XL. It can easily be dressed up or down, according to shoppers, since the top can lend itself to all sorts of pants, skirts, and layers. Amazon Buy It! Blencot Lace Trim Sleeveless Blouse, $15.96–$21.95 (orig. $28.95); amazon.com 12 Beautiful Easter Dresses on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now For beauty products, you can save up to 40 percent on top-rated finds. This OGX body wash is made with hydrating argan oil, formulated without parabens and sulfates, and boasts more than 10,000 perfect ratings. The best part? It's on sale for $4 right now. There's also the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Moisturizer, which one five-star reviewer called "better than luxury brands." Its gel formula features hydrating hyaluronic acid, which works to quench the skin and keep it supple throughout the day. Plus, tons of shoppers with dry and sensitive skin have given it their stamp of approval. Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Moisturizer, $16.85 (orig. $26.79); amazon.com Join the legion of shoppers that are adding these trending products to their cart while they're on sale. Keep scrolling to see some other stellar finds from Amazon's Movers and Shakers hub. Amazon Buy It! Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $11.89 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fabulette Cordless Stick Vacuum, $109.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! OGX Radiant Glow Argan Oil of Morocco Body Wash, $4.19 (orig. $929); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hilife Portable Clothing Steamer, $23.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sketchers Canvas Sneaker, $34.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ninja Twisti Blender Duo, $109.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit, $27.07 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kingdalux Packing Cube Set, $11.89 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $11.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.98 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Chesapeake Bay Sea Salt and Sage Scented Candle, $11.04 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com 