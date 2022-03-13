What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This March? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $11
Gardening tools, outdoor decor, spring break-ready sandals, and spring cleaning supplies are all trending — and marked down — at Amazon right now.
Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect the site's real-time shopping trends, are packed with deals on all kinds of seasonal items. Shoppers are flocking to on-sale Crocs sandals, Bissell vacuum cleaners, and Gorilla Grip gardening kneeling pads. Backyard gazebos and outdoor string lights have also skyrocketed in sales recently.
- Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandal, $31.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Abccanopy Pop-Up Gazebo, $186.95 (orig. $249.95)
- Leggings Depot Women's Joggers, $16.99 (orig. $28.99)
- Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $10.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad, $22.99 (orig. $31.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Vacuum and HandVac Bundle, $197.49 (orig. $226.58)
- Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips, $12.59 with coupon (orig. $16.99)
- Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Body Wash, $12.73 (orig. $14.98)
- Tiosebon Women's Walking Shoes, $20.39 (orig. $29.99)
- Addlon Outdoor Solar String Lights, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
The various charts are packed with best-selling products and items that have received impressive numbers of five-star ratings, like Leggings Depot's jogger pants. The casual workout pants are Amazon's top-selling sweatpants and yoga pants overall, and they've earned over 59,000 perfect ratings for their comfortable feel and versatility. The soft and stretchy pants come in more than 100 colors and patterns. And right now, they're 41 percent off.
And clearly, shoppers have spring on their minds. Outdoor upgrades and backyard furniture, like Abccanopy's now-$187 pop-up gazebo, are in demand. The easy-to-assemble style is Amazon's best-selling gazebo overall with more than 1,300 five-star ratings. Shoppers love that it's sturdy, durable, and more affordable than some other backyard structures, but they especially rave about its easy assembly. While alternatives require crews of people to put together, reviewers say this one can come together with just two people in less than an hour.
Addlon's outdoor string lights are another discounted find that's been a hit with Amazon shoppers recently. More than 11,000 owners have already given the solar-powered lights a five-star rating, and they've received rave reviews for their attractive look, durable and weatherproof design, and easy installation. And thanks to a coupon that's featured in the product listing, you're saving on them twice.
Below, check out what fellow shoppers are loving at Amazon right now, and head to Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts to find even more hidden gems on sale across 39 departments.
