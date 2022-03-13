What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This March? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $11

And clearly, shoppers have spring on their minds. Outdoor upgrades and backyard furniture, like Abccanopy's now-$187 pop-up gazebo, are in demand. The easy-to-assemble style is Amazon's best-selling gazebo overall with more than 1,300 five-star ratings. Shoppers love that it's sturdy, durable, and more affordable than some other backyard structures, but they especially rave about its easy assembly. While alternatives require crews of people to put together, reviewers say this one can come together with just two people in less than an hour.