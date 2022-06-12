Credit: Amazon
15 Fun Finds That Shoppers Are Buying at Amazon This Month, Starting at $7

They include Cuisinart ice cream makers and comfy Crocs clogs
By Jessica Leigh Mattern June 12, 2022 06:30 AM
Whether you're looking for a great Father's Day gift, stocking your beach bag, or gearing up for summer entertaining, you can score a deal at Amazon. 

Droves of shoppers are scooping up everything they need to celebrate dad and the arrival of summer, according to Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect real-time sales and showcase trending products. Right now, there are deals on all kinds of unique gifts and seasonal staples, like Cuisinart ice cream makers, Cerave sunscreen, Crocs clogs, and more.

There are only a few days left to grab a gift for Father's Day if you're planning to shop online, and if you're not sure what to get, take a cue from your fellow shoppers. They're flocking to reviewer-loved finds, like Tovolo's now-$8 sphere ice molds. The slow-melting ice cube molds with 20,000 five-star ratings are perfect for the cold brew and whiskey lovers in your life. 

Another idea: a pair of slide sandals from Adidas. Guys who are planning to frequent the beach or pool this summer will appreciate the comfy shoes with 92,000 perfect ratings. And grill masters are sure to make use of heat-resistant gloves, like Kitchen Perfection's silicone smoker and grilling gloves. The best-sellers come in 11 colors, giving you plenty of options for gifting.

And for dads who are especially difficult to shop for, an ice cream maker is the way to go. Cuisinart's versatile gadget with 11,000 five-star ratings churns out big batches of sorbet, frozen yogurt, and of course, ice cream, in every flavor you can imagine. And it does all of the work for you, so Dad can just dump the ingredients and enjoy a homemade treat in about 25 minutes.

Beach, pool, and park must-haves, like Cerave sunscreen, portable hammocks, and folding lounge chairs, are also on sale and climbing Amazon's charts. And lightweight, breathable clothes and shoes, like Bronax's popular cushioned slides, Ours' loose and flowy maxi dresses, and Crocs' clogs for kids, are marked down this weekend, too. 

There are thousands of other deals featured in Amazon's sale section this weekend. Start your shopping there, or head to the Movers and Shakers charts to browse a more curated selection featuring the most popular ones. 



Buy It! Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Hammock, $33.95 with coupon (orig. $39.95); amazon.com



Buy It! Miholl Women's Sleeveless Twist Knot Waffle Knit Tank, $19.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Cerave Tinted SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen, $12.74 with coupon (orig. $15.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Grilling Gloves, $23.05 (orig. $44.49); amazon.com



Buy It! UTTU Memory Foam Bamboo Contour Pillow, $25.57 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Bronax Women's Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press, $13.18 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds Set, $7.98 (orig. $11); amazon.com



Buy It! Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara, $8.66 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Ostrich Lounge Chair, $59 (orig. $67.95); amazon.com



Buy It! Adidas Men's Adilette Sandal Slide, $14.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com



Buy It! Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, $79.95 (orig. $94.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Ysagi Reversible Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $6.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Crocs Kids Classic Tie Dye Clog, $24.39 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Ours Women's Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress with Pockets, $27.16 (orig. $31.96); amazon.com

