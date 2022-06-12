15 Fun Finds That Shoppers Are Buying at Amazon This Month, Starting at $7
Whether you're looking for a great Father's Day gift, stocking your beach bag, or gearing up for summer entertaining, you can score a deal at Amazon.
Droves of shoppers are scooping up everything they need to celebrate dad and the arrival of summer, according to Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect real-time sales and showcase trending products. Right now, there are deals on all kinds of unique gifts and seasonal staples, like Cuisinart ice cream makers, Cerave sunscreen, Crocs clogs, and more.
- Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Hammock, $33.95 with coupon (orig. $39.95)
- Miholl Women's Sleeveless Twist Knot Waffle Knit Tank, $19.99 (orig. $28.99)
- Cerave Tinted SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen, $12.74 with coupon (orig. $15.99)
- Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Grilling Gloves, $23.05 (orig. $44.49)
- UTTU Memory Foam Bamboo Contour Pillow, $25.57 (orig. $55.99)
- Bronax Women's Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press, $13.18 (orig. $19.99)
- Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds Set, $7.98 (orig. $11)
- Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara, $8.66 with coupon (orig. $12.99)
- Ostrich Lounge Chair, $59 (orig. $67.95)
- Adidas Men's Adilette Sandal Slide, $14.99 (orig. $25)
- Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, $79.95 (orig. $94.99)
- Ysagi Reversible Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Crocs Kids Classic Tie Dye Clog, $24.39 (orig. $29.99)
- Ours Women's Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress with Pockets, $27.16 (orig. $31.96)
There are only a few days left to grab a gift for Father's Day if you're planning to shop online, and if you're not sure what to get, take a cue from your fellow shoppers. They're flocking to reviewer-loved finds, like Tovolo's now-$8 sphere ice molds. The slow-melting ice cube molds with 20,000 five-star ratings are perfect for the cold brew and whiskey lovers in your life.
Another idea: a pair of slide sandals from Adidas. Guys who are planning to frequent the beach or pool this summer will appreciate the comfy shoes with 92,000 perfect ratings. And grill masters are sure to make use of heat-resistant gloves, like Kitchen Perfection's silicone smoker and grilling gloves. The best-sellers come in 11 colors, giving you plenty of options for gifting.
And for dads who are especially difficult to shop for, an ice cream maker is the way to go. Cuisinart's versatile gadget with 11,000 five-star ratings churns out big batches of sorbet, frozen yogurt, and of course, ice cream, in every flavor you can imagine. And it does all of the work for you, so Dad can just dump the ingredients and enjoy a homemade treat in about 25 minutes.
Beach, pool, and park must-haves, like Cerave sunscreen, portable hammocks, and folding lounge chairs, are also on sale and climbing Amazon's charts. And lightweight, breathable clothes and shoes, like Bronax's popular cushioned slides, Ours' loose and flowy maxi dresses, and Crocs' clogs for kids, are marked down this weekend, too.
There are thousands of other deals featured in Amazon's sale section this weekend. Start your shopping there, or head to the Movers and Shakers charts to browse a more curated selection featuring the most popular ones.
