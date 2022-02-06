What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This February? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10

Black and Decker's AdvancedClean Dustbuster is another best-seller that's currently at the top of the Movers and Shakers charts. The lightweight handheld vacuum is now going for less than $50, and it's also earned a wild number of five-star ratings. Over 45,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating, with many praising its versatility, durability, and strong suction power. It's perfect for when you're short on time and don't want to lug out a bulky vacuum to tackle a small mess. And pet owners call it a "must-have."