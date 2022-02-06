What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This February? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10
Besides Valentine's Day gifts, shoppers are gravitating towards cozy candles, comfy sneakers, lightweight vacuums, and more on-sale finds at Amazon this month.
Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which features the most sought-after products in real time, is packed with impressive deals on fashion finds, home goods, hair tools, beauty products, and more from top brands. The assortment of trending items also includes many best-sellers, like Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers, Lodge cast-iron skillets, and Running Girl sports bras.
Trending Amazon Deals
- Yankee Candle Large Tumbler Café Al Fresco Candle, $21.49 (orig. $29.49)
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker, $42 (orig. $70)
- Gold Bond Ultimate Crepe Corrector Smoothing Therapy Lotion, $9.97 (orig. $10.79)
- Lifewit Large Storage Bag Three-Pack, $16.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Black and Decker AdvancedClean Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $49 (orig. $59.99)
- Dog Gone Ultra Absorbent Microfiber Doormat, $22.99 (orig. $28.50)
- TYMO Hair Straightener Comb, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Running Girl Padded Sports Bra, $15.29 (orig. $17.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Boy Scouts of America Edition, $34.90 (orig. $44.50)
- Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven, $79.95 (orig. $99.99)
The retailer's trending charts are a great place to quickly find the best offers. This curation surfaces deals that fellow shoppers are buying in droves. And it will save you some time, too. Rather than sorting through its huge sale section, which features more than 10,000 markdowns, this pared down section doesn't take long to browse.
Adidas' Cloudfoam Pure sneakers currently come with some of the steepest savings of the bunch. The best-selling shoes are 40 percent off and going for $42. The comfy kicks come in nine shades, including basics like black, navy, and gray. And they've received an impressive number of five-star ratings — more than 45,000 — from owners who call them the most comfortable shoes they've ever owned and perfect "everyday" sneakers.
Black and Decker's AdvancedClean Dustbuster is another best-seller that's currently at the top of the Movers and Shakers charts. The lightweight handheld vacuum is now going for less than $50, and it's also earned a wild number of five-star ratings. Over 45,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating, with many praising its versatility, durability, and strong suction power. It's perfect for when you're short on time and don't want to lug out a bulky vacuum to tackle a small mess. And pet owners call it a "must-have."
Head to Amazon's charts to see what else is trending, or dive in with these deals below. These sales are just the start.
