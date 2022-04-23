Droves of Shoppers Are Buying These 15 Things at Amazon This April
Online shoppers are getting everything they need to make the most of Mother's Day and the warmer months ahead — and much of it is on sale.
Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which list the site's trending products in real time, are packed with all kinds of top-rated finds that will get your home and closet ready for the sunny days ahead. Discounted breezy dresses, gardening tools, cleaning gadgets, and cooling bed sheets are all climbing Amazon's charts, along with fun gifts for Mom, and prices start at just $8.
Trending Amazon Deals
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop Cleaner, $54.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation), $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Korsis Women's T-Shirt Dress, $28.67 (orig. $46.99)
- Bedsure Viscose Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $49.99 (orig. $71.99)
- Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags, $8.25 (orig. $12.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $8.98 with Amazon Music subscription (orig. $47.98)
- Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board, $31.97 with Prime (orig. $39.97)
- Bagail Six-Pack Packing Cubes, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Kbethos Cotton Baseball Cap, $9.34 (orig. $10.99)
- Glaric Garden Tools Set, $33.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (orig. $199.99)
- One Beat Night Light Outlet Extender Power Strip, $18.89 (orig. $26.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $219.99)
- Huskary Women's Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets, $25.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer Brush, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
Those looking for an elegant but affordable Mother's Day gift can get Royal Craft Wood's bamboo cheese board set for $32 while this deal lasts. The best-seller has earned 6,000 five-star ratings from owners, who call it "all around beautiful" and "a wonderful gift" in their reviews.
Whether she likes to entertain big groups or prefers to keep it small, this pretty platter will come in handy for family dinners, graduation parties, and her next girls' night in. You can make it feel even more special and put it to use on Mother's Day by preparing a spread of her favorite snacks and treats.
If you're looking to spend a bit more, snag the latest Apple iPad: All five colors of the new iPad Air (5th generation) are on sale — despite launching last month. The handy gadget, which weighs just a pound, comes with all of Apple's most recent features, including an upgraded processor (the M1 Chip) that makes it 60 times faster than its predecessor. Moms, grandmothers, and partners who travel or commute for work will love this versatile and lightweight tablet.
Amazon's latest batch of chart-climbers also include several discounted cleaners that will get your home ready for summer entertaining. Popular Shark vacuums and steam mops are on sale, as is the retailer's overall best-selling power washer, Sun Joe's electric pressure washer.
With 31,000 five-star ratings, the machine has left owners impressed by its cleaning power and wide range of uses. They've used it to remove years of grime from patios, decks, siding, and more, and it's just $159 now. Amazon also slashed prices on gardening gear, including Glaric's 43-piece tools set.
These deals are just the start of what's on sale at Amazon. Browse everything fellow shoppers are buying right now through the Movers and Shakers charts, or peruse the entire assortment of markdowns through Amazon's Gold Box deals hub. There are savings galore this weekend!
