Droves of Shoppers Are Buying These 15 Things at Amazon This April

If you're looking to spend a bit more, snag the latest Apple iPad: All five colors of the new iPad Air (5th generation) are on sale — despite launching last month. The handy gadget, which weighs just a pound, comes with all of Apple's most recent features, including an upgraded processor (the M1 Chip) that makes it 60 times faster than its predecessor. Moms, grandmothers, and partners who travel or commute for work will love this versatile and lightweight tablet.