Droves of Shoppers Are Buying These 15 Things at Amazon This April

And they’re all on sale!
By Jessica Leigh Mattern April 23, 2022 06:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Online shoppers are getting everything they need to make the most of Mother's Day and the warmer months ahead — and much of it is on sale. 

Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which list the site's trending products in real time, are packed with all kinds of top-rated finds that will get your home and closet ready for the sunny days ahead. Discounted breezy dresses, gardening tools, cleaning gadgets, and cooling bed sheets are all climbing Amazon's charts, along with fun gifts for Mom, and prices start at just $8. 

Trending Amazon Deals

Those looking for an elegant but affordable Mother's Day gift can get Royal Craft Wood's bamboo cheese board set for $32 while this deal lasts. The best-seller has earned 6,000 five-star ratings from owners, who call it "all around beautiful" and "a wonderful gift" in their reviews. 

Whether she likes to entertain big groups or prefers to keep it small, this pretty platter will come in handy for family dinners, graduation parties, and her next girls' night in. You can make it feel even more special and put it to use on Mother's Day by preparing a spread of her favorite snacks and treats.  

If you're looking to spend a bit more, snag the latest Apple iPad: All five colors of the new iPad Air (5th generation) are on sale — despite launching last month. The handy gadget, which weighs just a pound, comes with all of Apple's most recent features, including an upgraded processor (the M1 Chip) that makes it 60 times faster than its predecessor. Moms, grandmothers, and partners who travel or commute for work will love this versatile and lightweight tablet.

Amazon's latest batch of chart-climbers also include several discounted cleaners that will get your home ready for summer entertaining. Popular Shark vacuums and steam mops are on sale, as is the retailer's overall best-selling power washer, Sun Joe's electric pressure washer

With 31,000 five-star ratings, the machine has left owners impressed by its cleaning power and wide range of uses. They've used it to remove years of grime from patios, decks, siding, and more, and it's just $159 now. Amazon also slashed prices on gardening gear, including Glaric's 43-piece tools set.

These deals are just the start of what's on sale at Amazon. Browse everything fellow shoppers are buying right now through the Movers and Shakers charts, or peruse the entire assortment of markdowns through Amazon's Gold Box deals hub. There are savings galore this weekend! 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shark Steam Pocket Mop Cleaner, $54.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Air (5th Generation), $569.99 (orig. $599); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Korsis Women's T-Shirt Dress, $28.67 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Viscose Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $49.99 (orig. $71.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags, $8.25 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $8.98 with Amazon Music subscription (orig. $47.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Royal Craft Food Bamboo Cheese Board, $31.97 with Prime (orig. $39.97); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bagail Six-Pack Packing Cubes, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kbethos Cotton Baseball Cap, $9.34 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Glaric Garden Tools Set, $33.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sun Jose Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! One Beat Night Light Outlet Extender Power Strip, $18.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Huskary Women's Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer Brush, $34.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

