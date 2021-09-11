Amazon's Sale Hub Has 10,000 Deals This Weekend — Including These Under-$50 Finds
Labor Day sales have mostly wrapped up at this point, but there are still opportunities to save on home goods, fall fashion, beauty gadgets, electronics, and more.
Amazon's deal hub is packed with over 10,000 markdowns, including sales on popular brands and top-rated finds. While these offers last, shoppers can save up to 50 percent on reviewer-loved products, like Reebok sneakers, Revlon hair tools, and more. And to make your shopping quick and easy, we curated a list of some of the best under-$50 deals happening this weekend.
New Amazon Deals Under $50
- Reebok Women's Club C Sneaker, $40 (orig. $70)
- Anagashion Women's Ruffle Tunic Blouse, from $19.99 (orig. $24.98)
- Nicetown Blackout Curtain Set, $22.05 (orig. $28.83)
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set, $8.49 (orig. $12.99)
- LuxClub Bamboo Six-Piece Sheet Set (Queen), $34.95 (orig. $56.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $40.59 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Tozo Wireless Charging Pad, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
Whether you're looking for basics or fashion-forward finds, it's a great time to refresh your closet for fall. Classic kicks like Reebok's Club C Sneaker come with savings right now, and will prove to be a workhorse in your wardrobe. The comfy sneakers, which have earned over 4,000 five-star ratings, go with almost everything (like casual dresses, sporty leggings, and jeans), due to their basic look. Thanks to their versatility and supportive feel, you can wear them to go apple picking, errand hopping, brunching, or whatever else you have lined up this autumn.
Another hit with shoppers, the Revlon One-Step hair brush, is going for less. In fact, there's a coupon that can be applied on top of Amazon's sale offer, resulting in double discounts. The best-selling gadget simultaneously dries and styles tresses, and owners love that it gives them a fast salon-esque look at home. It's no wonder it's earned over 244,000 five-star ratings.
And that's just the start — there are thousands of deals scattered on Amazon this weekend. Anyone in the mood to do a little shopping can score discounts through Amazon's sale section, the Just for Prime page for members, and its huge outlet store. Start with these under-$50 deals below, or head to Amazon to find more limited time discounts.
Buy It! Reebok Women's Club C Sneaker, $40 (orig. $70); amazon.com
Buy It! Anagashion Women's Ruffle Tunic Blouse, from $19.99 (orig. $24.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Nicetown Blackout Curtain Set, $22.05 (orig. $28.83); amazon.com
Buy It! Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set, $8.49 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! LuxClub Bamboo Six-Piece Sheet Set (Queen), $34.95 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $40.59 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tozo Wireless Charging Pad, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
- Amazon's Sale Hub Has 10,000 Deals This Weekend — Including These Under-$50 Finds
- Birkenstocks, the Sculpting Jeans Meghan Markle Made Famous, and Oprah-Loved Shoes Are on Sale
- Hollywood's Favorite Face Mask Brand Just Dropped Its Most Stylish KN95s Yet
- This Wardrobe Staple Jacket Makes Fall Layering a Breeze — and It's Under $40